Colorado in line for $50 million of massive opioid settlement

Purdue Pharma is to pay more than $4.3 billion into opioid-abuse prevention, treatment and recovery, after the the suit Colorado filed against it and its owners, the Sackler family, was resolved in federal bankruptcy court Wednesday.
The money — described as one of the largest settlements that individuals will pay to resolve an enforcement action — will flow into communities across the state and the country, once the resolution is formally approved by the courts.
Under its terms, the Sacklers will be barred from the opioid business and Purdue’s business activities are to be sold or wound down by 2024, according to a Wednesday announcement from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.
The resolution also requires Purdue and the Sacklers to make public millions of documents concerning the company’s reported manipulation of the FDA’s original approval of the drug Oxy-Contin, as well as fraudulent and deceptive marketing promotions of the prescription opioid, Weiser said in the news release announcing the resolution.
Weiser visited Montrose June 30, as a campaign event and not in his official capacity, although he referred to the work he has been doing in the office. He spoke of the opioid epidemic’s “debilitating” effect on people’s lives and on families.
“We’ve got to do better. We need more drug treatment. We need more drug recovery. We need more education,” Weiser said.
“I am suing these pharmaceutical companies who acted blatantly irresponsibly, knowing what was going to happen … but not caring, because they were making a bunch of money.”
Under the terms of the resolution announced Wednesday, Purdue will turn over for public disclosure the evidence from lawsuits and investigations over the past 20 years, including every non-privileged Purdue email that was sent or received by any member of the Sackler family who sat on the Purdue Board or who worked at the company.
Purdue is required to waive its attorney-client privilege and, thus, to reveal confidential communications between Purdue with its lawyers about tactics for pushing opioids, FDA approval of OxyContin, its knowledge of “pill mill” doctors and pharmacies diverting drugs, and billions of dollars Purdue transferred to the Sacklers after Purdue and several of its executives plead guilty in 2007 to fraudulent and deceptive marketing, the Attorney General’s Office news release states.
Weiser expects Colorado to receive at least $50 million earmarked for abatement of the opioid epidemic, although the precise amount will be determined as part of the Reorganization Plan confirmation proceedings in the pending Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case in the federal bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York.
After the Reorganization Plan is approved, additional funds in the billions of dollars from the Purdue Pharma company also will be available for abatement purposes. Thousands of individual victims of Purdue’s misconduct will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy process, the news release says.
The resolution also requires the Sacklers to relinquish control of certain family charitable foundations holding $175 million in assets to unrelated trustees of a newly formed foundation dedicated to abating the opioid crisis.
The Sackler family will be prohibited from requesting or permitting any new naming rights in connection with their charitable or similar donations or organizations for the next nine years.
“Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family made billions of dollars from engaging in a widespread, multifaceted, deceptive, and wrongful campaign to market and sell opioids,” Weiser said, in the news release.
“Their actions have contributed greatly to a crisis level of opioid use disorder cases and nearly 5,000 overdose deaths in Colorado. On account of this epidemic, so many families have lost loved ones; this action is taken with them in mind. Today, we are holding Purdue and the Sacklers accountable for their reprehensible conduct and the crisis they caused in our state and around the country.
“Funds we receive from this resolution will be shared with local governments in our state to support recovery, treatment, and education and prevention programs.”
During the Montrose event, Weiser also referred to a recent multistate settlement agreement with the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Weiser had spearheaded the settlement action, filed in 2019.
He said June 30 that this action had brought $10 million to Colorado to help address the opioid epidemic.
The AG’s office is further working with stakeholders to develop a framework to share opioid settlement payouts with regions across the state.
