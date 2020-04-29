As of April 27, Colorado has joined Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact, described as “a working group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and fighting COVID-19.”
The pact is founded on the idea that because the West Coast states are home to almost one in five of the country’s population and are a major tourist destination, the area has a more prevalent role in responding to the pandemic.
The pact is built on three foundational principles: “our residents’ health comes first,” “health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions” and “our states will only be effective by working together.”
“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” said Governor Jared Polis. “There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound.”
The four goals of the Western States Pact are protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected, ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions, mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts and protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating.
Colorado is currently under a “safer at home” policy, with each county taking their own measures to adjust to the pandemic and reopen their economies. Montrose is currently following state guidelines for reopening -- while the city can choose to be more restrictive, it will not loosen restrictions beyond the state’s requirements.
As of April 28, Montrose County is in Phase 1 of reopening under the “safer at home” policy and had 95 reported COVID-19 cases.
