Housing units across the street from the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver’s Five Points Neighborhood on Oct. 28, 2020. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline)

A signature housing bill from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state Democrats, who identified it as a major priority at the very start of the legislative session, made it through its first committee hearing Tuesday night with significant amendments that scale back its intended scope.

The most significant amendment to Senate Bill 23-213 reduces the scope of “middle housing” allowance in Colorado’s biggest cities. Instead of being required to allow multiplexes up to six units in all residential zones, those cities — which include Denver and its surrounding metro neighbors, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Pueblo and Fort Collins — will need to allow multiplexes up to four units on 30% of land where single-family homes are currently allowed, with a priority for transit corridors.



