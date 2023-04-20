After weeks of testimony from utility executives, consumer advocates and energy experts, Democratic state lawmakers this week unveiled a broad package of reforms that they say will help protect Coloradans from future spikes in their natural gas and electricity bills.

Led by Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder, lawmakers on Tuesday introduced Senate Bill 23-291, which would enact a range of new regulations on privately-owned electric and gas utilities that operate in Colorado.



