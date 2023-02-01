Colorado leaders hail drought ‘consensus’ among 6 of 7 Colorado River Basin states

The drought-stricken Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison is pictured on May 30, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Representatives from six of the seven states that make up the Colorado River Basin on Monday announced their agreement on an “alternative framework” that they say should form the basis of federal planning for the drought-imperiled water source for 40 million people across the Southwest.

Colorado joined five other states in agreeing to the proposal after talks held in Denver this month, setting up a confrontation with California — the Colorado River Basin’s largest and most populous user, and the lone holdout on the agreement — over federal management of Lake Powell and Lake Mead.



