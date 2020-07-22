In less than a month, the majority of students will return to Colorado Mesa University for another school year, which means CMU will enter phase 3 of reopening campus for in-person learning this fall. In preparation for the transition, CMU released an interim report about its Safe Together, Strong Together initiative. The Safe Together, Strong Together Task Force advisory team drafted the initiative. This task force replaces the campus COVID-19 Task Force Committee.
“It’s conventional to say COVID-19 has tested society’s limits, resilience and composure,” said CMU president Tim Foster. “At CMU, COVID-19 revealed that toughness, creativity and resilience are part of our Maverick community and that we rise to any challenge.”
Foster added, “Our return-to-campus plan is based on our belief that in-person course delivery adds value to students’ development as professionals and citizens, and data showing that on-campus learning is preferred by the vast majority of our student body. Through careful planning with medical and health advisors, we’re confident in our ability to test for and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.”
As CMU’s leadership team worked with health professionals to draft plans to keep faculty and students safe in a new campus life, CMU used the new information and language to launch Safe Together, Strong Together (ST2). The interim report details the first two phases of reopening. Phase one began in May with limited reopening of campus facilities and phase two saw a wider reopening in June. The report further details work by subcommittees in COVID-19 testing procedures, student services adaptions, budget impacts, administrative plans, external relations and communications with stakeholders and athletic adaptations to meet protocols.
Read Colorado Mesa University's Safe together, strong together interim report about fall instruction.
As part of the academic adaptions, a subcommittee drafted safety protocols for labs and academic spaces to ensure faculty and students maintain social distancing at workstations. Within the ST2 initiative, the university has created signage guidelines, which was implemented in Phase 1. The signs reinforce best practices regarding COVID-19 and will continue to be displayed across campus as wall signs, window clings, floor decals and yard signs, among others.
"The work done by CMU faculty adapting academics to sustain the highest standards in the face of difficulty has been remarkable," Kurt Haas, vice president for academic affairs, said. "We will look back and see this time as a moment where challenge created innovation and opportunity, and new ways of delivering knowledge and skills to the next generation."
Mesa County Health officials audited CMU’s phase one and two opening plans for compliance with state and national guidelines. The June audit resulted in favorable outcomes as administration continued to prepare for in-person instruction this fall.
Through community collaboration with hospitals and health professionals, CMU planned for the arrival of students this summer and in the fall.
“Partners at Mesa County Public Health and area hospitals are helping CMU use the best available science at every decision point,” Amy Bronson, CMU physicians assistant program director and task force co-chair, said. “We are focused on testing, tracking, tracing and creating a culture of social responsibility as students arrive and live on campus this summer and fall.”
The ST2 task force is reviewing the updated comprehensive opening plan, which includes adaptations for student housing, dining and academics.
The ST2 plan has three goals:
— CMU was among the first in Colorado to communicate an intent to return in the fall and will sustain this leadership mindset throughout the reopening process.
— CMU will use modern technologies, carry forward skills and lessons learned to sustain and increase the elevated level of services provided to students.
— The Safe Together, Strong Together plan will help campus staff maximize safety through screening, testing and tracing practices as a supplement to best operational prevention practices.
Foster announced a decrease in online tuition rates for Fall 2020 from $434 to $400 per credit hour Tuesday. A portion of the cost-savings identified throughout the campus planning efforts were applied toward tuition as CMU looks for ways to positively impact students and families.
“The new rate applies to all students including in-state, WUE/MP and out-of-state students,” Foster said. “Additionally, Colorado residents are eligible to apply their Colorado College Opportunity Fund stipend, effectively making their net tuition rate $360 per credit hour for online courses.”
Students, faculty and staff can stay up-to-date on campus COVID-19 adaption through the “Scout” web and mobile app.
“The ST2 Task Force co-chairs, committee chairs and contributors showed a commitment to fostering a safe, incremental and adaptable process that results in where we are today,” Foster said. “Life is different now and campus will be too. I look forward to exploring higher education in this new world as students, faculty and staff return to CMU together, and stronger as a result.”
For more information about CMU’s ST2 plan can be found online. The return plan and interim update will be updated as pandemic conditions change.
