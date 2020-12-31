Colorado modifies coronavirus vaccination plan, adds teachers and Coloradans 70 and older to Phase 1B

Colorado moved to the next group on the vaccine priority plan — Phase 1B — on Wednesday, and Gov. Jared Polis announced more people will be added to the phase (individuals 70 and older, teachers, state government officials, grocery store employees, postal workers and journalists on the frontlines).
Originally, only health workers with less contact to COVID-19 patients, first responders and workers in dental and hospice settings were included in Phase 1B.
State officials said it will work with local public health departments to set up programs and vaccinate health workers, grocery employees, state workers and teachers under Phase 1B. Polis said the state decided to include Older Coloradans in Phase 1B with data showing that 78% of coronavirus deaths come from those 70 and older.
There was no clear indication on how Phase 1B will be rolled out in each county, but the number of doses available is determined by federal and state allocations, which are based on population, priority groups and incidence of disease, Montrose County said.
Phase 1A included high-risk workers in health care settings, with residents and staff of long term care facilities or other congregate living sites where most people are older than 65 and receiving regular care, supervision and assistance.
Phase 2, though with no official start date yet, is expected to start in the spring, and includes people aged 65 — 69, individuals aged 16 to 64 with health conditions such as obesity, chronic lung disease and heart disease, and other essential workers.
Phase 3, which includes the general population, is expected to start in the summer.
Older Coloradans eligible to be vaccinated under 1B are encouraged to call local hospitals and health clinics to schedule an appointment, though it’s uncertain if there will be vaccine availability (limited inventory). State officials didn’t say when other groups in Phase 1B will be eligible for the shots, as local public health departments will continue to work to set up vaccination times.
On Wednesday, Montrose County recorded 23 new cases since Tuesday. There were 483 active cases as of Wednesday and 2,048 confirmed cases overall since testing data started being collected, and the the two week positivity rate in the county sits at 14.7%.
According to the update, there are currently four hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montrose County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.