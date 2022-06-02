Colorado Outdoors and OHR Health members participate in a groundbreaking ceremony within the Colorado Outdoors campus on June 2, 2022. OHR Health CEO Dwayne Gunter is on the far left and Colorado Outdoors Founder David Dragoo is in the middle. (Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Colorado Outdoors Medical Center (COMC) broke ground on its 50,000-square foot outpatient facility on Thursday.
The facility intends to provide more health care access to Montrose and services such as urgent care, imaging, orthopedics, gynecology and more.
The COMC, which will be operated by QHR Health, expects to open in 2023.
“The COMC benefits the citizens of Montrose and the extended community by bringing high-quality, well-paying jobs, multi-million dollar increases to the city’s tax base and additional economic activity such as sales tax revenues and new residents,” QHR Health CEO Dwayne Gunter said in a release. “The COMC helps patients by keeping quality healthcare local, delivering medical services not currently available in the area and meeting the needs of Montrose’s growing population.”
The project is expected to cost around $30 million and is privately funded with investment from QHR Health, Velocity Surgical Management, which is a subsidiary of QHR Health, and partners. The cost will be split and is prorated, based on ownership percentage.
A 50,000-square foot facility such as the COMC usually employs 50 people, said Scott Nation, president of Velocity Surgical Management. Each COMC employee is expected to earn a salary of approximately $60,000 per year.
QHR Health is in active discussions with national, regional and local organizations to partner on the project, including physicians and physician groups Nation said, although he declined to disclose names.
Nation said prices for services at COMC will be set by health care plans and Medicare reimbursement rates and should be established before the facility opens. Prices for patients without insurance are expected to be a percentage of those Medicare rates.
Gunter said the facility is expected to mitigate health care “leakage” in the area, which occurs when people go elsewhere to address their medical needs.
The project is the latest to break ground within the Colorado Outdoors campus. Secret Creek’s manufacturing and office space building broke ground in May 2021 and is expected to be completed in late June and excavation work on the planned Fairfield by Marriott Hotel began last week.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone