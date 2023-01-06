Colorado outdoors medical center logo

The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center (COMC), a centerpiece to the Colorado Outdoors 164-acre economic development, is gaining ground in construction of the 50,000-square-foot facility that will provide outpatient care, clinical and administrative job opportunities, and millions of dollars to the city’s tax base.

A full-service outpatient care facility, COMC will include a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center with two operating rooms and two procedure rooms, an imaging center with MRI, CT and X-Ray services, an urgent care facility, and physical therapy services. The building will also feature office space with competitive lease rates for physician practices.



