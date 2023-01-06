The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center (COMC), a centerpiece to the Colorado Outdoors 164-acre economic development, is gaining ground in construction of the 50,000-square-foot facility that will provide outpatient care, clinical and administrative job opportunities, and millions of dollars to the city’s tax base.
A full-service outpatient care facility, COMC will include a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center with two operating rooms and two procedure rooms, an imaging center with MRI, CT and X-Ray services, an urgent care facility, and physical therapy services. The building will also feature office space with competitive lease rates for physician practices.
“We are excited about the comprehensive, high-quality care this facility will bring to the community,” said Colorado Outdoors project founder David Dragoo. “This facility will not only empower local residents with more options in which to receive outpatient care, but the surrounding developments with local business and a national hotel brand will attract patients from across the region to COMC as a healthcare destination.”
The COMC project development team at Velocity Surgical Management, a subsidiary of QHR Health, has enlisted the support of JLL Real Estate Services to see the project to completion.
“Having a project manager like JLL at the table leverages our national perspective on health care delivery with their global expertise in commercial real estate, technology and workplace solutions,” said Velocity Surgical Management president Scott Nation. “Our missions align in that we maintain a steadfast commitment to the communities we serve and base our strategy on what is best for its long-term prosperity.”
The COMC will work with Montrose independent physicians and clinicians as well as nationally renowned surgeons to deliver new surgical services and outpatient procedures. By keeping health care local and independent, this development will also serve as an impactful resource to the city’s economic vitality.
“The COMC will benefit the citizens and medical community of Montrose with access to affordable, high-quality care, well-paying jobs, multi-million dollar increases to the city’s tax base and additional economic activity such as sales tax revenues and new residents,” emphasized QHR Health CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. “We are thrilled with the addition of JLL to manage the project and the positive momentum they bring to the team.”
For physicians and practice managers interested in leasing space in the COMC, contact Chris Kay, JLL Vice President, Real Estate and Development Services, at Chris.Kay@jll.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone