Colorado is experiencing severe drought conditions in many areas of the state and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding the public to be “fire-wise” when recreating outdoors in late summer.
The Pine Gulch Fire, Grizzly Creek Fire, Cameron Peak Fire, as well as other fires across the state are highlighting the danger of the current drought conditions in Colorado.
The Grizzly Creek Fire had burned more than 25,000 acres as of Monday afternoon and closed I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum.
Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, was closed because of excessive traffic and accidents as drivers attempted to use the mostly dirt road as an alternative route. Cottonwood Pass Road in Garfield and Eagle counties; Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads and areas of the Flattops accessible by those roads were closed. More info on road closures: cotrip.org.
The Pine Gulch Fire had burned more than 85,000 acres in Mesa and Garfield counties as of Monday afternoon. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for several nearby residential areas over the weekend.
Hot and dry weather conditions continue to complicate firefighting efforts
Conditions can change quickly, so CPW is encouraging the public to follow and check Colorado’s Emergency Management Twitter account, as well as CPW’s statewide and regional accounts (Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast) before heading out to recreate.
More than 61% of Colorado is currently experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Extreme drought conditions exist across southern and western Colorado, as well as parts of the eastern plains. Even the areas of the state that are not in severe drought are reported as abnormally dry. For drought-related questions in Colorado, follow @CO_H2O and use the hashtag #CODrought2020.
It’s important to be conscientious around your home and when recreating during drought conditions in Colorado.
The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management has a list of current fire bans and danger levels for the state that is an excellent resource for staying aware of fire conditions when traveling in Colorado this summer.
The Colorado Division of Prevention & Control has great information on safely building an open campfire. Additionally, the Colorado Tourism Office has provided a helpful video on “The Etiquette of Campfires.”
When recreating in drought conditions, Coloradans and visitors must respect all posted fire restrictions.
Keeping campfires contained to provided fire pits when allowed, using only approved ammunition and targets at shooting ranges and being conscientious visitors to the back country can all help prevent fire danger.
