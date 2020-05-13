The Montrose Daily Press took home five awards from the Colorado Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
The Daily Press competed in the Class 5 category; categories are based on circulation and frequency of publication. Entries were judged by the Pennsylvania Press Association. Eligible stories were published between Nov. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2019, with results publicly released Tuesday.
• First place: Justin Tubbs and Christina Martin, Best Business News/Feature Story, for “Bottled up: How grocery store beer sales will affect mom and pop liquor stores.” The judges wrote “good look at many angles of this.”
• First place: Katharhynn Heidelberg, Best Health Feature, for “Murder victim’s mom pleads for psychiatric resources.” The mother of murder victim Patience Stewart opened up to the Daily Press last February, in hopes of bringing about more mental health resources for people like her daughter, who struggled with addiction and mental illness. Contest judges called the challenges her mother faced “heartbreaking.”
• First place: Katharhynn Heidelberg, Best News Story, for “Murder victim unidentified for 25 years.” The story looked at the investigation into the death of an unidentified woman known as Windy Point Jane Doe 25 years later. “This piece showcases the reality of what police investigations entail. A thorough and involving story,” judges said.
• Second place: Katharhynn Heidelberg, Best News Story, for “Court Crunch: Spike in felony filings swells the system.” The judges commented: “A well researched piece with great use of sources. Sometimes it ‘pays’ to take a look to see how local courts are bursting at the seams …”
• Second place: Andrew Kiser, Best Sports photograph, for “MHS football player.”
