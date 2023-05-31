At least two Colorado Republican lawmakers are expected to vote against a bill to raise the federal debt ceiling to avoid a federal default.

U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Silt and Ken Buck of Windsor both said they are opposed to the bill, which the House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday night.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?