At least two Colorado Republican lawmakers are expected to vote against a bill to raise the federal debt ceiling to avoid a federal default.
U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Silt and Ken Buck of Windsor both said they are opposed to the bill, which the House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday night.
“We had a real opportunity to significantly cut federal spending, restore some fiscal sanity in Washington D.C. and get our economy back on track. Unfortunately, the bill we are considering does none of these things and is more Washington gimmicks from the swamp that kicks the proverbial can down the road,” Boebert said during a press conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday.
The deal, hatched between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, would lift the limit on federal government borrowing until Jan. 1, 2025 and cap spending during the 2024 fiscal year. It would impose work requirements for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Boebert said the bill would “hand Biden a blank check” because it does not actually set a debt limit and doesn’t include some conservative priorities.
“It is a bunch of fake news and fake talking points that will do nothing to reign in out of control federal spending. If every Republican voted the way they campaigned, they would vote against the bad deal,” she said.
Buck also came out against the bill.
“This bill is not a win,” Buck told NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Tuesday evening. “The American public understands that $35 trillion dollars in debt is not sustainable. To call this a win because Republicans got a couple billion here, a couple billion there is just nonsense.”
On Wednesday, Buck said that McCarthy “should be concerned” about a motion to vacate his speakership because of the debt ceiling negotiations.
“He will win the vote tonight, but after this vote we will have discussions about whether there should be a motion to vacate or not,” he said on CNN midday Wednesday.
The third Republican representative from Colorado, Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs, did not return a request for comment by Wednesday afternoon about his stance on the bill.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone