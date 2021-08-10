Colorado requests $116 million in federal aid for repair of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew have requested $116 million in federal aid to support the response to damage caused by mudslides and debris flow on Interstate 70 (I-70) in Glenwood Canyon, which was closed indefinitely Aug. 1.
In a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, Polis and Lew wrote the closure of the interstate continues to heighten the “disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods.”
“The ongoing closure of I-70 continues to strain people and communities throughout the region and western Colorado, and also has significant implications for interstate travel and commerce. The corridor is vital for everything from long haul freight to movement of agricultural products across the state to the ecotourism economy. I-70 provides critical connectivity for communities in Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin counties and serves as the state’s main east-west thoroughfare for people and commerce,” Polis and Lew wrote in the letter.
Colorado is requesting $11.6 million (10% of the total request) from the FHWA’s emergency relief program to be issued in an expedited manner, for emergency repairs.
A few additional requested funds include $4 million for debris removal (this includes maintenance staff costs), $20 million for damage repair estimates and $5 million for construction management, engineer costs.
The initial funding requests are estimates, and are expected to be updated in the next 8 to 10 weeks after further damage assessments and debris removal from CDOT.
The request also includes funding to study and construct safety improvements for alternate routes to Glenwood Canyon, according to a news release.
The state’s request comes after Polis last week authorized a disaster declaration. The Colorado National Guard, through the declaration, is expected to aid with traffic control, debris management, with support from unarmed law enforcement. Regulations for commercial drivers have been suspended so they can deliver necessary goods and services that mitigate the effects of the emergency.
In the span of a month (June 26 — July 28), the Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 12 times due to flood warnings. Five events caused debris and mudslide flow to cover the roadway. Some areas are under 10 feet or more of mud.
The letter also provided an update on damage to I-70. Eastbound I-70 is “completely demolished” at the Blue Gulch drainage for 100 feet, and sections of retaining wall, steel reinforcement and concrete pavement were found within the debris in the Colorado River.
The median barrier was destroyed, and the interstate roadway cross section will need complete reconstruction.
Also, on the westbound side, there are loss of barrel and rail structures, breakage to the post tensioned slab overhang, which secured the perimeter’s upper deck, and severe scouring of the driving surface. “Notably, much of this surface was installed just last year and the material was selected for its ability to withstand severe weather events more than other paving materials, yet the force of these monsoons and debris flows in the fire-damaged areas leaves it severely damaged nonetheless,” read a portion of the letter.
The severe erosion means improvements will likely be required for alternate routes like Cottonwood Pass, with prior estimates concluding costs are upwards of $50 million for that section.
Since I-70’s indefinite closure, local businesses have reported experiencing worsened supply shortages, though some towns have seen increased tourism.
Colorado’s congressional delegation on Saturday wrote a letter to Buttigieg and Pollack, asking them to urgently fill CDOT’s request for emergency federal resources.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert last week wrote a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden, signed by other state representatives, supporting Polis’ federal emergency declaration and to be sent after the governor makes his request.
Boebert plans to send an additional letter to the Department of Transportation, backing Polis’ funding request from the FHWA emergency relief program.
“I-70 is a crucial economic artery for Colorado and the west, and on an average day, almost 5,000 semi-trucks carrying medicine, food, livestock, fuel, and other critical supplies travel on this federal highway,"Boebert said in a news release. "As one of only five key East-West Interstates in the Rocky Mountain region, it is of utmost importance to get I-70 back online as quickly as possible and end the supply chain problems and travel delays resulting from its closure."
