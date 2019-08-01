The two mice are the same amount of drunk, which is to say, a lot.
Both are wobbly on their little legs, and both are moving slower than normal. But while one is feeling so sauced that it can’t turn itself over when a lab technician puts it on its back, the other is scurrying around the lab table — inhibitions gone — and nearly runs right off the edge before a gloved hand saves its life.
Now imagine them as high school students who hit a frat party and try alcohol for the first time.
The first mouse is the guy who has half a beer, thinks it tastes bad, and is slumped on the couch. And the second guy? He’s the one dancing on a table after chugging three beers.
