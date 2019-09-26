The Colorado River District is hopeful voters will help secure a “downpayment” to implement the sweeping Colorado Water Plan — which is estimated to cost about $3 billion over 30 years.
The river district, which represents 15 western Colorado counties, including Montrose, recently announced its board backs Proposition DD. The ballot proposition would both legalize sports betting in the state and direct most of the revenue from it to implementing the water plan, including a possible water-demand management program to address the multi-state Colorado River Compact.
Prop DD also places a 10-percent tax on net proceeds of casinos that offer sports betting.
“It’s an opportunity for us to do something to fund our water future,” said Marc Catlin, the Montrose Republican who represents House District 58 and also sits on the river district board as Montrose County’s representative.
As described by the river district, revenues from sports betting could then be used for Water Plan Implementation Grants that fund water projects in: agriculture; conservation and land use; water supply and infrastructure; engagement and innovation and environmental and recreation. The revenues could also be used to ensure compliance with interstate water compacts.
Prop DD is estimated to bring in between $10 and $15 million per year — falling well short of the estimated $100 billion annual funding gap for water plan implementation.
The river district’s board is well aware, but sees Prop DD as a step in the right direction, Catlin said. “It is an opportunity to help prime the pump, so to speak,” he said.
The proposition would in effect tax a “luxury,” rather than a necessity, he said.
“It seems to me like it’s an opportunity for us to be the first ones to use those dollars and start putting money into the state’s ideas of what the future of water ought to be,” Catlin said.
“We have the water plan, which tells us we’re going to be double the population by 2050. We probably ought to start talking about that as quick as we can, because it takes a long time to do these (water storage and other) projects.”
The more-than-400-page Colorado Water Plan is along-range attempt to balance limited water against growing needs. Among other provisions, it calls for conservation, more storage infrastructure and education.
Implementation is complex and being undertaken with input from basin roundtables.
“One of the biggest hurdles water users and the water community have seen is need for funding to bring resources to the table to actually make some large portions of the plan reality,” said Colorado River District Director of Government Relations Zane Kessler.
The river district board’s clear understanding is that DD will provide important funding.
“It’s seen as more of a downpayment by the board than anything else. The funding gap is $3 billion over 30 years,” Kessler said.
The board wants to see the state General Assembly prioritize water projects and funding from the Colorado general fund, he added.
“Again, this is an important downpayment, but it isn’t a silver bullet and it doesn’t get us all the way there,” Kessler said.
The Colorado River District Board made explicitly clear in its resolution supporting Prop DD its understanding that the bulk of revenue generated would be dedicated to the Water Plan Implementation Cash Fund and spent in accordance with the bipartisan House bill that referred Prop DD onto the November ballot.
The proposition “explicitly provides that if any (water) demand-management program is adopted in Colorado, such program will be “regionally equitable and avoid disproportionate, negative economic or environmental impacts to any single sub basin or region,” the river district board’s resolution states, “and such program will be temporary, voluntary and compensated.”
Without action, agriculture will diminish, as land goes fallow and water is either left in rivers and creeks (“lease and leave”) or land is sold and the water shunted to municipal supply, Catlin said. The ag industry contributes an estimated $41 billion to the state’s economy and that is not a loss people can afford, he said.
“People in Colorado don’t like tax. Here’s an opportunity to try to tax something that’s not of critical importance to local citizens,” Catlin said. “Those who want to gamble, tax is taken out of that and we start looking toward our future. That’s one of the reasons I’m supporting (DD).”
State Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, also endorses Prop DD.
“I think there is some revenue there we can certainly benefit from,” he said.
The state water plan has little by way of designated funding for implementation; many water projects currently are funded through the severance tax paid by oil and gas extraction industries — but that revenue fluctuates and the state needs more sustainable funding, Coram said.
“People are gambling right now. My theory is, why not take advantage of that? Those who don’t gamble won’t pay the tax,” he said.
The river district’s board expects the state General Assembly will honor the language of DD by allocating the new revenues it would generate to the water plan, the resolution indicates.
“We as a statewide community of water users — and that’s all of us — we’re all in this together,” Kessler said. “We’re going to have to find a way to fund the water plan.”
The plan cannot be allowed to “gather dust,” even if DD won’t take care of all the funding needs, Catlin said.
“But every journey starts at the first step. It seems to me this is a good first step for us to take,” he said.
“If we’re in this, we’re all in this statewide,” Kessler said. “The Colorado River touches all four corners of this state.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
