With Lake Powell and Lake Mead both hovering just above the trigger points that for reductions in use by California, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico, those downstream users will cut their draws from the Lower Colorado river.

The cuts won’t be especially visible to the daily users. For Arizona, seven percent of their 2.8 million acre foot allotment will be left behind Hoover Dam in Lake Mead. Nevada, which has a 300,000 acre foot draw won’t notice the cut of three percent. That is because the state only takes 225,000 acre feet of its agreed to draw. Mexico will cut give up three percent of its Colorado River water use next year.

The cuts are the product of a recently signed drought contingency plan agreed to by California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. This is the first time any of the original Colorado River Compact participants have actually given up allotment portions.

Rather than cutting water to individual users, most of the cuts will simply stop the banking of underground storage and aquifer replenishment and leave the water in Lake Mead.

