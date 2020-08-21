The Colorado Supreme Court announced that Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats will retire in January 2021, when he reaches the Colorado constitution’s mandatory retirement age of 72.
The court will issue a formal vacancy announcement with a request for applications later this year.
Coats served as an appellate attorney in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office for eight years and as chief appellate deputy district attorney for the 2nd Judicial District for 14 years. Former Gov. Bill Owens appointed Coats to the Colorado Supreme Court in 2000. He was selected by the court to be the chief justice in 2018.
The justices of the Colorado Supreme Court have unanimously voted to move to shorter rotational terms for the office of chief justice, selecting Justice Brian D. Boatright to serve as chief justice upon Coats’ retirement, and selecting Justice Monica M. Márquez to serve as the next chief justice following Justice Boatright’s term of office. The court is announcing both selections now to provide for continuity of leadership.
Boatright brings extensive experience as a trial court judge and with probation programs and policies.
“I am humbled to lead the Judicial Branch in these extraordinary times,” Boatright said. “As chief justice, I plan to focus my energy on supporting our trial courts and probation departments as they continue to adapt to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and safely conduct the important work of the branch.”
Márquez added: “The Judicial Branch will be in good hands these next few years with Justice Boatright. I bring my support and extensive state government experience, and I’ll be running at full speed when Justice Boatright passes the baton.”
The Colorado Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort. Its decisions are binding on all other Colorado state courts. Under the Colorado Constitution, the chief justice serves as the executive head of the Colorado Judicial Branch, comprising the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, as well as the state’s district and county courts.
The Judicial Branch employs approximately 3,900 court and probation employees, including 410 justices, judges and magistrates. Last fiscal year, the state court system heard 641,000 cases of all types, and the probation system supervised more than 80,000 adult and juvenile offenders.
