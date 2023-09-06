In the span of a day, the property at 1433 Encanto Place went from an empty space to the host of Montrose’s newest coffee shop, as last week a crane lowered the pre-assembled restaurant into place.
Customers won’t see traditional menu boards or speakers when they pull up to the first 7 Brew location in Colorado, which is set to open in October.
Instead, “Brewistas” will greet them on foot, and help them customize a beverage from over 20,000 possible combinations.
Zac Cockman, part of the “7 Crew” which manages 7 Brew franchises, said the business’ primary focus is espresso-based beverages. But for non-coffee lovers, it has so much more to offer including dozens of types of teas, energy drinks, milkshakes, smoothies and customizable flavored sodas.
“Everything is made to order,” Cockman said.
Everything from the flavor to the sweetness level and types of syrups and milk used is up to the customers, with friendly staff trained to help them figure out exactly what they want. Music ranging from 80s tunes to modern country is always playing in the drive-thru, and brewistas aim to learn the names of regulars after a few visits.
“If we can leave everyone with a smile, the drink is secondary,” Cockman said.
The new shop will be 7 Brew’s Colorado flagship and westernmost location, and Cockman is excited about the expansion that he said wouldn’t have even been possible a few years ago.
He explained the business started six years ago in Arkansas, and has since expanded to include over 120 locations and counting.
With a business model that includes pre-fabricating the drive-thru shops and shipping them to their destination, lengthy construction processes aren’t usually a factor in expansion — but the crew still looks to grow carefully.
Colorado is the latest frontier, with another stand planned for Alamosa and the crew looking at Colorado Springs, Denver and Grand Junction.
But it was Montrose that stood out when Cockman visited the state to scout locations last year, perhaps conveniently in the middle of gorgeous leaf-peeping season.
“Montrose had a certain energy about the town …” he said. “We just fell in love with the community.”
He’s excited to expand to a mountain town, and from a business perspective found the property appealing and noted how Montrose is a commercial hub for many smaller, surrounding communities where a new coffee shop could have a real impact.
The stand will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on weekends), enough time to catch most workers heading into early shifts or leaving late ones.
And the crew is looking to hire around 40 part and full-time brewistas, who Cockman said don’t need any prior experience and will start at $14 per hour plus tips.
“Coffee is an art form — we’re happy to teach anybody and everybody,” he said.
“We are so excited to open, we are so excited to serve you guys.”
