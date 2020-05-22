National interest in voting by mail has ramped up in recent weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked safety concerns — and concerns about the integrity of the process.
But for Colorado, mail-voting is old news; the state went to mail-in ballots in 2013 and its method should be a model for other states, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
Problems have proven rare here, Guynes said, and yet, as national conversation on the topic grows, she sees confusion.
“Even people who live in Colorado are sharing (information) ‘don’t vote by mail.’ I’ve been stopped around town and asked, don’t we vote by mail already? Yes,” she said.
“ … As far as fear, I think it is fear of the unknown. They hear of things that happen in Florida, California or Illinois. They assume that’s how it’s going to work here.”
But Colorado’s system has multiple safeguards.
“It is such a secure way to vote, because of many reasons, but if they don’t even feel comfortable putting it in the mail, they don’t have to,” Deputy Clerk Kimberly said.
People can drop ballots in secure, video-monitored drop boxes, walk them inside a voting center, or go to a voting center to vote on a machine that is not connected to the internet, that is tested by representatives of both major political parties, and which produces a paper ballot after selections are made.
“Nothing is going to happen to that ballot,” Wright said.
“There is a paper trail with every (ballot type),” Guynes said.
How it works
Ballots are sent with a secrecy sleeve and a return envelope, which electors must sign. Once the ballot is turned in — whether by mail, by drop-box or at a voter service center (in Montrose, the historic county courthouse where the clerk’s offices are) — the envelope containing it is scanned. It remains in the envelope, unopened until after the signature on the outside is checked against the signature on file with the elector’s voter registration.
Two trained volunteer election judges, one from each of the two major political parties, conduct signature verification. If the one on file does not appear to match the one on the envelope, the voter is notified to come in and rectify the matter.
“We’re making sure that ballot belongs to the person that says they are turning it in,” Wright said.
“There is nothing to be scared of with mail ballots with the way we do it in Colorado.”
If there is disagreement as to whether there is a problem, the clerk’s office proceeds as though the election judge who thinks there is an issue is correct.
“Nothing is going through that is questionable,” Wright said.
Every area in which a ballot is handled is under video surveillance, which the clerk’s office retains for 25 months, and which is open to public review.
“It couldn’t be more secure. The parties are opposing parties. We have a Democrat and a Republican doing that. All of our election judges have integrity,” Wright said.
And what about when a voter who is asked to come verify says the signature doesn’t belong to him or her? Those go to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
Guynes said that here, there have been no prosecutions, just a few “hand slaps” because the circumstances point to ignorance, not malice. (A college student’s parent marking the ballot as the student indicates, then signing the student’s name, for example.) However innocent the mistake, though, the questionable ballot will be rejected.
If the signature is accepted, the ballot goes for processing with a different set of election judges, who remove the ballots from the envelope — but who do not look at individual votes, or conduct tallying. These are stacked in batches of 50 for scanning at the appropriate time, and between every station in the process, audited.
“We know exactly how many went from receiving, to signature verification and (next steps). We audit down to the exact ballot number, from pulling them from drop boxes and the mail, all the way to the end,” Guynes said.
The stacks of ballots are scanned into the system, where data are stored. After 7 p.m. on the date of the election, the machine tallies the actual votes.
The system holds the information until the tally process is set to begin, Wright said.
“It’s not something we know ahead of time at all. It captures it. We have to keep track of every single ballot. It has to stay in the exact same order,” she said.
After the election, the clerk’s office is directed by the Secretary of State’s Office to pull specific ballots (by hash value, a unique number attached to the ballot), from a batch, for the state’s auditing process. The SOS matches the hash value and can determine whether there are irregularities.
“There is no way we can manipulate it or change it. We have never had a problem with them doing tabulation,” Wright said.
When there is an irregularity such as a stray pen mark that causes the system to reject the ballot as a possible double vote, a bipartisan team of two election judges will look to determine what the actual vote intent was.
Backups, transparency
Prior to Election Day, the clerk’s office hosts a public logic and accuracy test of its electronic voting machines. During the test, people from both major political parties vote on the machines in made-up scenarios, but scenarios that account for every possible vote combination. This process is open to public viewing.
Colorado’s system is also designed to prevent people from voting twice in the same election. Mail-in ballots are sent to current mailing addresses. If a person comes and votes in person, that registers in the system and the ballot that was mailed is automatically voided. If the elector has already sent or delivered a mail ballot, he or she will be denied voting on the machines.
“We track every single type of ballot you request. … If you’ve already voted in any way, we know,” Wight said. “It’s a statewide system. You can’t go just anywhere and vote. It’s extremely secure.”
Voters also can keep tabs on their ballot. At any time, they can check their own record at govotecolorado.com and view the status to see whether the ballot was received. A few days after, the voter can check to see if the ballot was accepted, or if the signature was rejected. If within a reasonable amount of time after turning in a ballot, the voter sees nothing, he or she can come to the clerk’s office for further inquiry. Again, signature verification issues will trigger a formal notification from the clerk.
As for ballots left in drop boxes, a multi-step process is in place to prevent them from being left behind, as occurred last year in Mesa County. In that incident, more than 500 ballots were found in a drop box months after the vote had been counted. The incident is among those cited by a group attempting to recall the clerk in Mesa County.
Guynes said she was baffled when she heard about the issue, and she detailed the steps taken to avoid such scenarios.
Two elections judges check each drop box after voting has closed to make sure it is empty; the boxes are locked at 7 p.m. Election Day. Olathe’s drop box is located in its town hall, which closes at 5 p.m., so two judges collect ballots from it at that time, secure the box, and post notification that people who still need to vote should travel to the voter center in Montrose and vote there before 7 p.m.
Clerk: Follow our lead
Mail-in voting is safe, Guynes and Wright reiterated, and other states should follow Colorado’s lead.
“Every state should do it and every state should copy Colorado’s,” Guynes said.
Wright added one qualifier, with which Guynes agreed.
“But it should still be run by the states. You can’t do that as a federal-wide thing. It’s so cumbersome and there is so much work to it. You need the states to be responsible and run their own elections, which they are capable of doing, and it needs to stay in control of states for voter integrity and transparency,” she said, again reminding the public that it can come view logic and accuracy testing.
“Come look at our process. You will see there is no funny business going on here.”
