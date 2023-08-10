A new Colorado law prohibiting the sale of guns to anyone under the age of 21 was put on hold by a federal judge on Monday, the day it was scheduled to go into effect.

Judge Philip Brimmer of the U.S. District Court of Colorado issued a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 23-169, enacted by Democratic majorities in the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April.



