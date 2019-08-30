The oil and gas industry is facing new headwinds in Colorado with a mixture of anxiety and downright angst, worried about new rules that could amount to a “proxy ban” on drilling in some areas and impact jobs.
And Gov. Jared Polis only amplified the concerns Wednesday at the Colorado Oil and Gas Association’s annual summit as he struck what energy leaders described as a dismissive and condescending tone and repeatedly called industry concerns “silly.”
The point of contention is the impact of Senate Bill 181, a measure approved earlier this year to revamp the state’s oil and gas regulations in a way that emphasizes environmental and health concerns and gives local governments more control in permitting drilling operations in Colorado.
The legislation to allow tougher rules and even temporary bans on drilling is creating instability in the energy market, according to oil and gas executives and analysts, but Polis rejects that idea. Instead, he repeatedly argued that the industry’s future is tied to global commodity prices — not politics and regulation — even though independent analysts suggest its both.
