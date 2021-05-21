Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is part of a sporadic series on scenic byways and highways in Western Colorado. All photos are from CDOT’s website and show some of the beauty of our part of the state.
In the works since 2014, the Tracks Across Borders Scenic Byway is unique in that its dedicated to sharing the history of railroads in the state.
The byway takes travelers from Durango to Chama, New Mexico, along the border between the two states. Along the way, tourists will see Native American cultures and ruins, railroad tracks and bridges and plenty of evidence of ancient and historic times.
The byway passes through the Southern Ute Indian Tribe’s reservation land, whose headquarters is located at the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum in Ignacio.
It takes travelers along the north end of Navajo Lake, which is split between Colorado and New Mexico State Parks systems.
The 125-mile trek (89 of which is in Colorado) will take travelers approximately 4 1/2 hours to traverse the whole byway and has a stop at Chimney Rock National Monument, one of America’s newest National Monuments.
In Durango, people have the chance to buy tickets for the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train, which takes passengers along a scenic view through the mountains. Then, at the end of the byway before turning back, there is the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad that departs from Chama.
Before going, travelers should be aware not to impede on private land, and they should also be aware that cell phone reception is spotty in many areas.
