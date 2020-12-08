Colorado Springs murder suspect arrested in Delta

United States Marshals, with assistance from law enforcement agencies in Delta and Montrose counties, arrested an El Paso County homicide suspect Saturday in Eckert.
The U.S. Marshals Service identified the suspect as John Anthony Barrera, 46, and said although the arrest warrant was recently issued, the alleged homicide occurred in 2018.
Authorities with the Colorado Springs Police Department, whose warrant it was, could not be reached for further information about the case.
According to Acting Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Katrina Crouse, the agency received a tip that Barrera was possibly living in Eckert.
A fugitive apprehension task force of deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted the U.S. Marshals in following up on the tip, which came via the Montrose Police Department Friday.
The Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit also provided crucial assistance in the investigation, Crouse said.
“It was later in the day, so we decided due to safety reasons, we would initiate the team on Saturday morning,” said MCSO Sgt. Steve Gustin, a member of the apprehension team and member of the MCSO High Impact Target Team. The HIT team members are deputized as special U.S. Marshals.
After a briefing Saturday morning, the fugitive apprehension task force located the home in Eckert where Barrera was suspected of being.
After several hours of surveillance, the task force members spotted Barrera and followed him into Delta, initiating a stop.
He was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Area Best Pawn & Gun, in the city of Delta, according to Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor.
“It’s important to collaborate with our friends in other agencies. We’re glad to be able to take somebody like that out of Delta County,” Taylor said.
“I feel it’s very important for the MCSO to have this relationship with the US Marshals and be part of the team,” Gustin said.
“It’s a service that we’re able to apprehend fugitives wanted in very large cases, including homicide. This is a multiple agency team put together by the U.S. Marshals. It’s amazing to work with highly trained individuals and do a job we can do safely.
“We can make an impact in our local community, for sure.”
