A new field forester with extensive knowledge of the Montrose area is now available to help guide private landowners through the forest management process.
The Colorado State Forest Service recently hired longtime Montrose resident Tanya Banulis to assist with field operations. Jodi Rist, supervisory forester for the CSFS Montrose Field Office, said in a news release announcing the hire that Banulis brings a wealth of skills in natural resources and working with the public to this position.
Banulis will be working on diverse forestry programs, including Good Neighbor Authority timber sales on federal lands, wildfire risk reduction in communities, urban and community forestry, forest ag, forest health issues and wildlife habitat improvement projects.
Banulis graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in wildlife biology. She has worked for a variety of entities, including the Farm Service Agency, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Black Canyon Land Trust and Bureau of Land Management. She dedicated 14 years to the Natural Resources Conservation Service as a soil conservationist in Montrose, and later served as a wildlife biologist in Delta.
While at NRCS, Banulis collaborated with private landowners and local partners, including the CSFS, to promote good land stewardship and implement conservation practices for healthy rangelands, forests, croplands, pastures and haylands; improved wildlife habitat; invasive species control; and irrigation system improvements.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the public on managing their forest resources and working with the partners that the CSFS engages,” she said.
Banulis moved to Montrose in 2003 with her husband, who is a terrestrial biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They have two children, Tyler (11) and Addison (8). She says the kids and a couple of dogs, rabbits, a cat and a horse keep life busy but fun. In her spare time, she says she enjoys camping, hunting and fishing, gardening, photography, family time and watching the kids play sports and do 4-H.
Landowners can reach Banulis at the CSFS Montrose Field Office, which serves Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, at 970-249-9051.
Information from news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.