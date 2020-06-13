Colorado the Beautiful: Mesa County landscapes

Editor’s note: This is part four in a series of photo essays that capture beautiful scenery from around the Western Slope.
Flat-topped mountains and large canyons overlook the Colorado River and many lakes across the landscape that present many unique, outdoor adventures in Mesa County.
The smell of fresh air as the gentle sound of leaves rustling on branches in the wind set the calm mood within the Dominguez-Escalante Canyon along Colorado Highway 141. With over 200,000 acres of protected public lands, including the 66,280-acre Dominguez Canyon Wilderness, a trip along the highway or down the Gunnison River presents breathtaking views around every bend. But watch out for wildlife as they meander through their home. The red rocks and sandstone bluffs provide a bright contrast against the green foliage throughout the canyon while also serving as a geological and paleontological resource spanning 600 million years, according to the Dominguez-Escalante website.
Near Fruita, the iconic landmark Mount Garfield overlooks the Grand Valley. Towering 6,765 ft. above sea level, Mount Garfield connects to the Bookcliffs to the west and provides hikers a unique birds-eye view of the valley. Traveling along either the Mount Garfield Trail or Gearhart Mine Trail, hikers climb 2,000 feet. According to the Grand Junction website, the Bookcliffs are the skyline of the city, presenting opportunities for hiking and camping.
After taking in the views of Mount Garfield and the Bookcliffs, to the southwest is the Colorado National Monument, which the National Park Service describes as “one of the grand landscapes of the American West.” The panoramic view of towering spires and large red rock plateaus ebb and flow along the valley. Taking a 23-mile trip on Rim Rock Drive brings visitors closer to the monumental views on the ascent to the mesa tops. Within the canyon are geologic formations dating back hundred of millions of years.
The James M. Robb — Colorado River State Park is an access point to various trails along the Colorado River corridor that extends from Fruita to Island Acres. Walking the 3-mile section of trail to Corn Lake provides an opportunity to see various bird species as well as the landscape around the area. At the Fruita section of the trail, there is a one-mile gravel trail around Red Rock Lake and at the Island Acres section, visitors can go on a 0.75-mile, self-guided hike that takes visitors through the area’s geological history. While walking along the Colorado River, an occasional fish may jump up for a bug, making fishing enjoyable year round. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife brochure, “Whether you desire to fish quiet ponds or river waters for warm or cold water species, James. M. Robb - Colorado River State Park has it all.”
National parks and state parks may still have restrictions due to the coronavirus.
