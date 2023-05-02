230503-state-property tax

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveils a plan to curb rising property taxes on May 1, 2023, at the Capitol. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado voters could be deciding this November whether to approve a 10-year plan to prevent a rapid increase in property taxes.

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers unveiled a proposal Monday that would shrink the taxable value of people’s homes, reduce the residential assessment rate, cap the growth in district property taxes at inflation, and expand the state’s senior homestead exemption.



