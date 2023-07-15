The student population of Colorado West Christian School has more than doubled over the past five years, and multiple ongoing and projected projects will increase its capacity to serve students in the Montrose and Delta areas.
Founded in 1981 as a mission of the Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church, the school has campuses in both Montrose and Delta and serves students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.
About five years ago, according to Director of Donor Development Maddelon Bransom, the entire school’s population was a little under 100 students. Now it’s pushing 300, with most based at the main campus in Montrose.
Last year, Bransom said some grades even had to be housed at Crossroads Victory because the main campus, with 13 classrooms, couldn’t accommodate all the students.
Now, she said, the school has a $400,000 expansion and facelift underway that will include a new building with four classrooms ready for use by the start of the school year Aug. 15. The project will also include some TLC for the existing building, which will get a uniform light gray paint job.
Bransom believes the growing student population is a reflection of the school’s changing image in the community and is in line with national trends.
In the past, she said, some members of the community thought of the Colorado West Christian School as a reform school.
But, she said: “We’ve shown that we’re not a reform school. We pride ourselves in academics, and we pride ourselves in showing these children a Christian way of life.”
At all grade levels, the school teaches biblical lessons and tries to demonstrate Christian principles.
“We really want to foster the love of God and help the children grow in that,” Bransom said.
The school hosts one to two classes per grade depending on demand, with no class having more than 15 students.
Tuition for full-time students ranges from $4,100 to $5,200 per year depending on grade level, and while Bransom said most elementary grades are full for the coming school year, some slots may still be available in the middle and high schools.
But the expansion to the main campus at 2705 Sunnyside Road isn’t the only one on the horizon.
Bransom said within five years the school plans to convert the main campus to an elementary campus and build a new middle and high school campus on land near the Sunnyside location that’s been gifted to the school.
