230715-news-west christian

With enrollment trending upward, Colorado West Christian School is planning to expand come this academic year. (Contributed photo/CWCS)

The student population of Colorado West Christian School has more than doubled over the past five years, and multiple ongoing and projected projects will increase its capacity to serve students in the Montrose and Delta areas.

Founded in 1981 as a mission of the Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church, the school has campuses in both Montrose and Delta and serves students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?