CPW says people have been bringing fawns like this one to its offices, thinking the animals have been abandoned. The agency says they’re safest left alone. (Provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning humans to leave young wildlife they encounter in nature alone, even if the animals appear abandoned. 

The message comes after an uptick of cases involving people stumbling upon what appear to be neglected fawns in the forest, then picking them up, packing them out and taking them to a CPW office. 



