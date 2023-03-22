The following students have a 4.0 GPA: Jane Crane, Madison French, Sage Hall, Alexis Howell, Connor Jennings, Gavin Jennings, Tavien Lewis, Payton Lico, Blake McKenna, Marlow Monson, Emilie Perfors, Kyle Sanchez and Addison Wetzel.
Other honor roll students: Francisco Alcala Valencia, Sophia Azevedo, Sawyer Bates, Leann Black, Angus Bray, Zoe Bunker, Jenavie Burris Griswold, Sean Byrnes, Tucher Castle, Lydia Cheezum, Makayla Chicon, Colton Christianson, Wyatt Cooling, Levi Cooper, Emma Countryman, Jaydin Dew, Maylen Fon, Hailey Francis, Carter Fulks, Addyzin Gulleson, Eli Jewkes, Owen Johnson, Chloe Jones-Cole, Jonathan Klahr, Victoria Lanser, Kellin Linnell, Landen Lowell, Kenji Luu, Madilyn Martinez, Bristol McArthur, McKenna Mehan, Ximena Mercado, Connor Mims, Addysen Moyer, Maddysen Moyer, Cache Oberg, Addison Ortiz, Isaac Osorio, Daniel Panek, Connor Quaid, Ruby-Jane Righter, Haylie Roberts, Elijah Rosentreter, Caiden Samora, Kendrick Santillan Diaz, Peyton Scheid, Kaia Schwerdtfeger, Sophia Scriffiny, Bailey Smith, Mason Smith, Ryker Smith, Kimberly Urquizo and Kloe Williams.
THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL - SEVENTH GRADE
The following students have a 4.0 GPA: Avery Berry, Patton Berry, Samantha Bray, Alyssa Breshears, Brody Broyles, Angelina Camacho-Mendez, Billi Chapman, Esther Christensen, Marissa Francis, Alexis Garcia, Peyton Hess, Jaslyn Hunter, Aden Johnson, Mackenzie King, Samuel Luskin, Isabella MacFarlane, Korey Metzger, Sonora Mulkey, Mae Scriffiny, Sofia Selee, Zachary Spencer, Charlotte VanArsdale and Mica Withee.
Other students on honor roll: Benjamin Abbott, Aubrey Alexander, Quinton Benziger-Ballard, Victoria Castro, Areona Contreras, Pailin Cooper, Colter Davis, Paul Davit, Kaylee Fresques, Byron Gaxiola Avila, Esther Greear, Caleb Horton, Aubree Johnson, Elizabeth Lasley, Alfonsina Lopez Cruz, Lesly Lopez, Wendy Martinez Dela Cruz, Kyan McCarthy, Thanh Nguyen, Izabelle Pearson, Joel Ramos Chavez, Krimson Tafoya, Elizabeth Tanner, Kendall Taylor, Jayla Thornton, Bryn Trenda, Julia Witte, Haile Ybarra and David Zeferino Torres.
THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL - EIGHTH GRADE
The following Students have a 4.0 GPA:Liliana Almanza Mendez, Dyllan Blair, Anna Countryman, Karah Kohout, Karina Leon, Lauren Neubaum, Aspen Pottorff, Omar Rosales Gutierrez and Graysen Vidmar.
Other students on honor roll: Emma Braaten, Kayla Braaten, Bailee Broyles, Mildred Flores Avila, Devynn Fritz, Jade Garretson, Orion Honn, Avila Lanford, Josee Larkin, Noah Osorio, Niyati Patel, Trent Sondergard, Alejandro Vargas Nunez and Zachary Wilkes.
