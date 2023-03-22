THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL - SIXTH GRADE

The following students have a 4.0 GPA:  Jane Crane, Madison French, Sage Hall, Alexis Howell, Connor Jennings, Gavin Jennings, Tavien Lewis, Payton Lico, Blake McKenna, Marlow Monson, Emilie Perfors, Kyle Sanchez and Addison Wetzel.



