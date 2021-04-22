Spring has sprung and the weather is (finally) warmer.
Many of us have been cramped up inside for a very long time. Now that the grass is turning green and flowers are blooming, this seems like a perfect time to go outside and enjoy a meal with family and friends.
Regardless of the types of meals that you enjoy together, the library has a cookbook that is perfect for you!
If you are planning a picnic and aren’t sure what to bring, we have several useful books that could help you with that decision.
You could check out Anne Byrn’s aptly named “What Can I Bring?” cookbook. It features a wide variety of recipes including classic main dishes like Southern-style pulled pork, interesting sides like Asian summer rolls, refreshing salads and many desserts!
“The Picnic: Recipes and Inspiration from Basket to Blanket,” by Marnie Hanel features information on a variety of picnic-related topics such as recipes, rules for scoring lawn games, refreshing drinks and more. You can check out both of those books at the library.
We have plenty of barbecue books available if that is more your style.
You could check out Steven Raichlen’s “BBQ USA: 425 Fiery Recipes” from all across America, at the library.
This celebrity chef and barbecue expert has traveled across the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico looking for recipes.
He made some impressive discoveries such as grilled dates, and mojo-marinated pork on sugar cane, which sounds delicious to me!
If you are interested in grilling, and would like to try a few new dishes, you could check out “How to Grill Everything: Simple Recipes for Great Flame-Cooked Food” by Mark Bittman at the library or as an eBook on Overdrive.
You might also want to look for healthy alternatives in “Fresh Grilling: 200 Delicious Good-For-You Seasonal Recipes,” by Better Homes and Gardens at the library.
If you would prefer vegan grilling, “Grilling Vegan Style: 125 Fired-Up Recipes to Turn Every Bite” into a Backyard BBQ is also available at the library. This book includes recipes for grilling fruit, vegetables, and faux-meat.
There are many more barbecue books available at this library. This was just a sampling.
This is a perfect time to safely gather around your friends and family and enjoy this beautiful spring weather.
Next time you would like to head outside and have a bite to eat, you should stop by your friendly library first. We will gladly help you find books about a variety of tantalizing dishes!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Daily Press.
