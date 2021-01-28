COLUMN: Carbon farming, an old thing with a new twist

I was on a visit to my cardiologist’s office last week. While waiting for Dr. Lee, with whom I have become too well acquainted in the last four months, I noticed the clinic had a rather large blowup of the photo of the Gunnison Tunnel Opening Gate downtown, circa 1909, on the reception area wall.
I had seen the image before, but I took that occasion to read everything painted in the signage on the gate. On the left side column it said, “Potatoes between the tree rows pay all the expenses and a profit.” The cover crop potatoes were made possible with the new irrigation flow available from the tunnel. What goes around comes around. So, while watering the trees, the farmers then were also growing a cover crop.
According to the sign, the valley’s crop value in 1909 was just south of $1.6 million. The rapidly growing ag community, spawned by the tunnel, had set a goal of a $10 million crop by 1911. But more interesting is the fact that 112 years ago people were growing cover crops and making money on them, not really knowing that they were committing carbon farming. Covers are all the rage again, but for totally different reasons, sort of.
Then on my way back from Dr. Lee’s office, I noticed something else. Horse poop. Lots of horse poop. I even made a photo of it. The road apple super site is in a pasture where two horses live each winter. The land has not been plowed for years. It is flood irrigated each season and it grows three cuttings of healthy hay every summer. It is the kind of thing that makes soil scientists and climate changers swoon. It also would have the Biden administration wanting to take credit for the organic soil in that paddock. The new administration is all in on fixing climate change, soil banking, and carbon farming.
The poopy pasture took me back to our pear orchard 70 years ago. There was always a cover crop of hay – rain irrigated – and fertilized by our dairy neighbor’s need to clean out his pens and milking barn. The pear trees did well as did the other crops like corn, raspberries, and potatoes. Only now do I know that we were sequestering carbon.
You see, besides producing food for our own country and much of the rest of the world, American ag is still said to produce the trace gas that is 10% of something that is 417 parts of a one-million-part sample of the atmosphere. It is carbon dioxide, which a lot of folks are telling us will cause the seas to flood Florida, New York, and other coastal environs. Never mind that three or four apocalypse dates have come and gone.
Now, carbon and soil go together like peanut butter and toast. There are good, practical reasons to store carbon. The process does regenerate the soil. Yields are said to be larger, according to most of the experimenters.
There is no scientific question about the fact that soil health is vital to the food chain. What we really do not need is the “sky is burning” panic to be motivated to make changes. We do not need climate change hysteria, nor government prodding with funny money to get on board. Farmers are smart folks. They have survived and made needed changes for centuries. Sure, sometimes they are a little set in their ways, but that is not a bad thing.
The president and his pals have in mind to pay you to absorb carbon into your farmland — and keep it there. The problem is, no one is sure how much or how often you can get paid. And they don’t really know where the money will come from. Besides Uncle Joe, there are private companies who might pay you to store carbon.
So, if you don’t plow, and use sprinkler or drip type irrigation, use manure if you can find it, and grow cover crops between your regular rotation, then you have a shot at getting paid between $10 and $16 an acre at least one time. Of course, there is another overhead item, you must pay for tests and certification of how many tons of carbon per acre (or hectare, 2.5 acres) that you have socked away.
Putting the Biden team’s zeal for cooling the earth aside, who pays you that money? Well, all the other people who do pollute have to pay for their sins by buying carbon credits. Oh, there is a middle guy, a kind of a polluter’s pawn shop or parish confessional where the bad polluter guys pay money to atone. Of course, the middleman takes a cut and passes what’s left on to the farmers with carbon in the ground.
What could possibly go wrong?
Be aware that I am not condemning carbon farming. Not at all. I just do not care for the Ponzi scheme that may or may not net my farming friends any useful cash or change the temperature of the planet. But if you want to pump up the nutritional values of your soil, you do not have to call it carbon farming, regenerative farming, or no-tillage growing. You could just be a soil steward — I like that, but the new thinkers say it is so old school. Whatever.
There are some producers on the Western Slope who are involved in making a move to soil stewardship. Lowell King in the Fruita area, and David Harold and George Rosenbaum in Olathe are all doing work to change farming methods to build soil health and increase yield, and at the same time, using water more efficiently, while cutting erosion loss.
King, who is one of the speakers at the Western Colorado Soil Health Conference next month, has been involved in carbon farming for some time. He told me Tuesday, “Carbon is an under-used and misunderstood word.” King said he is interested in helping to change that.
“I prefer to talk about ‘carbon farming’ rather than no-till farming. It is the same technology, I just put more emphasis on carbon, which drives the system. It is the fuel on the fire and it really is quite simple,” King said.
“I farm north of Fruita and we are using all the five principles of soil health to build carbon in the soil. No till, cover crops, and grazing management are ways we are using to capture solar energy and pump carbon into the soil,” King said.
One of the objections to carbon farming, we are told, is that you cannot really do it while furrow irrigating. King disagrees, saying that he is doing it while using furrows. Tilled, or plowed soil, which turns the soil inside out to dry and be carried away by wind, is a carbon emitter, meaning it is a place where we lose soil carbon into the air.
According to King and casual observation, very few farmers in our area are doing regenerative agriculture. King said he thinks that farmers need to lead the way (to carbon farming) rather than be forced into it by government regulation.
King said he hasn’t seen any company or government offer enough financial incentive to get involved in carbon farming. “Every little bit helps, but no one is offering enough money to justify it for that reason,” he warned.
Lowell said he is encouraged by the number of companies coming into the market. Between the companies and farmers going into carbon voluntarily, it might make government interference unnecessary.
Friends in high places
I texted Kurt Sanburg Monday to see how much snow there is at the Bostwick Park elevation, which is about 1,200 feet higher than Montrose. He said that they have had about 24 inches since October. He said that puts his place at about 50% of normal. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the San Juans, Cimarrons, and the Uncompahgre Plateau, we are looking at a snowpack of about 65%. A few high passes and peaks are registering 70% of normal.
More storms are lined up to bring precipitation into the Rockies. We got a report from Big Creek, California, this morning with photos of a 2-foot-plus dump there last night with another 36 inches expected in coming days.
We have all seen winters like this where it all comes late. Let us hope that’s what is happening. With the minimal summer rains and a puny snowpack, we could really have a problem come spring.
Speaking of water ... Ed Millard, a meticulous water law researcher in Montezuma County, cracked the code Sunday and had his excellent Colorado Sun op-ed piece on the growing controversy surrounding the overuse of the Colorado River published. Millard took the lower basin states head-on, including pointing out Arizona’s disingenuous bullying in the last set of negotiations.
Millard told me in an email on Friday that the Sun editor and he were finally bonding after his intense campaign to rebut some of the Sun’s misinterpretations of water law and the history of the Colorado River.
Ed’s piece is worth the read. It is to be found by going to the Sun website.
