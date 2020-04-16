We were out with the pups last Friday when a neighbor asked if I knew Miguel Inda. I said that I had met him once, but that we had met and talked with Rome, his wife, regularly on morning walks. Then she told me that he was in the hospital fighting encephalitis. The hair on my neck stood up. In a flash, Miguel (my name in Spanish) became a brother in arms. I fought the same war two years ago when West Nile encephalitis tried to take me out. I was lucky. I worried about Miguel.
By the time that I got in touch with mutual friend Ernie Etchart the next day, Miguel had already passed on. He was two years younger than I. It is my misfortune to have not known him in life. I asked Ernie about this gentle sheepherder.
“Miguel was Spanish Basque, from just over the Pyrenees mountain range (the French side) from where my Dad (Martin) was from,” Ernie recalled. He said Miguel came to the US as a sheepherder for Pauchoulou Bros. He eventually went out on his own raising sheep.
“Miguel was a gentle soul, and an excellent livestock husbandry manager. You couldn’t have met a nicer man,” Ernie said.
Miguel spent his childhood in Spain. In 1961, at the age of 18, he came to the United States on his life adventure. He came to Southwestern Colorado where a number of his countrymen had settled and were raising sheep. He worked for John and Jean Pauchoulou, Emmit Elizondo and Louie Arryet. He loved the sheep and sheep herding lifestyle and eventually became a sheep rancher himself. He also worked as a ranch hand for over 30 years for Wayne Maurer.
Miguel and his brothers, Martin and Juan, built a sheep ranching legacy on the Western Slope of Colorado over the last sixty years.
Miguel met his soulmate Romula (Rome) Casias Ayers a bit late in life but they made the most of 29 years together as they cherished each day loving each other. Friends and family will tell you that they never had an argument or a tense word between them. They enjoyed traveling, mountain drives and numerous family events.
Miguel’s most cherished and proud moment came in 2000 when he became a citizen of the United States of America.
According to the Crippin Funeral Home announcement, there will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later time after the quarantine is over. In lieu of flowers, Miguel would be honored if you would give to the Colorado Woolgrowers Association, c/o Ernie Etchart, 13621 5875 Road, Montrose, CO 81403.
Thank a farmer? You bet
There is a cattle lady, named Kate Miller, in Arkansas who honestly thinks it’s wrong to thank a farmer for what he or she does. According to her, in a piece published in Drovers, “farmers and ranchers are always demanding to be thanked for what they do.”
She says that she won’t thank a farmer, because as she puts it, thank the vet who comes at two in the morning to pull a calf. And the truck drivers. And the meat inspectors. And the butcher. And the waitress who serves the steak, and on and on it goes. Well, of course they deserve thanks. And I think they should get thanks. Honestly, this is the silliest bit of rationalization that I have ever seen in print. She divined her thought train, scrolling through social media on her cell phone, where apparently some suggested thanking a farmer for what they do.
Well, I have a couple of hundred social media friends in agriculture and I don’t see them begging for thanks. What I do see is them loving what they do and the way they live. I see them asking for fairness in the marketplace and in the political arena. How is it that when the demand for beef goes up, their price goes down? How is it that the federal agency they pay money to for grazing land can allow that grazing land to be rendered unsafe for the livestock by placing wolves on it?
Everyone would like to be appreciated. I enjoy it when someone even acknowledges what I do with my words. That’s part of life. Most farmers and ranchers who I know wouldn’t think of asking for your thanks. They made a choice to be the root of the food chain. They make the investment of cash, blood, sweat, and tears to produce great products. In return, they would appreciate a fair price, consideration when decisions are made that affect their lives and business, and the freedom to enjoy their lives.
Ag folks themselves give thanks everyday. Take a good look at the school boards, co-op boards of directors, the elected folks, the lists of donors for local charities, the people who volunteer for projects and groups like the 4-H, FFA, and others. When you do, you’ll see farmers and ranchers giving back to their communities in time, in cash, and in product.
Maybe Kate needs some new Facebook friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.