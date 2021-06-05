My first in this series of monthly columns about Community Options and people with disabilities was written in July 2014. That is 84 columns, although board member Trevor Harrison recently ribbed me that he had written one of them, and indeed he did. After completing seven full years however, it only seems appropriate that this column will be my last.
The reason is that effective June 30, I am retiring as the executive director of this amazing agency. It has been an incredible honor to serve in this position for just over 26 years, and that was following the nearly 18 years I did the same type of work at Foothills Gateway in Fort Collins.
This is a bittersweet time, for as much as I am looking forward to moving on to the next (and far less responsible!) chapter in my life, it is still difficult to contemplate leaving what has been my life’s work of 44 years, as well as all of the wonderful relationships developed along the way with people receiving services and their families, co-workers, board members, legislators and other elected officials, policy makers, and staff of allied human service agencies. I have been so blessed to work with and be supported by so many great people.
It’s also been an incredible honor to share these columns with all of you, and I want to thank the Montrose Daily Press for that opportunity. When first proposed, I had doubts about who would be interested and actually read these articles? It has been extremely gratifying how many people have told me that they read them regularly and watch for them each month.
Reflecting, most of the columns have been informational and explanatory, while some have been downright editorial or even satirical. One of my personal favorites proposed a new holiday called “Other’s Day” since we seem to focus so much on defining one another by our differences rather than our similarities. But ultimately, my hope is that they have been informative and illustrative of both the successes and challenges of our agency and the people we support. I hope they have underscored the importance of the types of services we provide; thanked those who have partnered with us on this journey; and challenged us all to create a future in which people with intellectual disabilities are more fully valued and included in their communities.
As I complete this circle, I’m pleased to announce that our board of directors has done a terrific job of recruiting and hiring my successor John Vastag, and he’ll introduce himself next month. In the meantime, thank you all for reading about and supporting our agency. See you around town!
Tom Turner is the retiring executive director for Community Options.
