It was good to see on my drive into Ouray from Log Hill on Monday that the drought conditions in our area have been declared over.
Or so it would seem.
Next to the visitor center in Ridgway, several hands were busy laying in fresh, new sod in several large sections of prepared dirt next to the highway.
Was it being done by CDOT, the Town of Ridgway or the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce?
That I don’t know.
What I do know is, after a quick trip around the interweb, the recipe for the first several weeks of laying sod is this: water, water and more water.
After those several weeks, you can curtail watering a bit to this: water and water some more.
Special precautions should be taken on windy or arid days to water, water and water even more than planned.
Not sure who the brains of this outfit were, but evidently they didn’t check the drought conditions in the area. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 53% of the West is now in extreme drought, and 26% of it is classified as being in exceptional drought conditions. Several posters on social media were quite miffed that the sprinklers were going full blast mid-day in the searing heat with a brisk breeze on the first day the sod was laid. That scene will just repeat for weeks to come.
The odor that caused officials to close Ridgway Town Hall the other day wasn’t a caustic concoction rising from the depths of the rocky strata below. No, according to Ouraynews.com, it was the remnants of someone’s over-microwaved lunch. Staff was a bit nauseated, and certainly will be looking for a new brown bag cook.
Garden season has officially started at 8,000 feet. The fear of frost has been replaced by the fear of plant-eating deer and chipmunks. But it’s good to see that the short summer ritual of planting season has begun.
Why, just the other day I saw my neighbor out in her garden.
“How’s your garden looking?” I asked.
“Great,” she replied. “I’m busy arranging all my plants in alphabetic order.”
“Wow,” I exclaimed. “I don’t know where you find the time.”
“Right next to the sage,” she replied.
In its November 13, 1880 edition, the Lake City Silver World reported that C. D. Knappen, the man charged with murder a week prior in Rico, was taken to the Ouray jail to be held at Ouray’s expense to await trial the following July. In March, the paper announced that Knappen would be tried in Rico.
But Knappen had other plans.
Knappen, who had allegedly killed Pat McDonald in Rico, escaped the Ouray jail in late March 1881. According to the Dolores News, March 26, 1881 edition, Knappen escaped on a Sunday night when the jailer had gone to church. “We would respectfully remind him,” the News said, “with all possible regard for his moral and spiritual welfare, that ‘you must watch as well as pray.’”
Under the headline of “The Officers are Caught Knappen...” the paper explained the circumstances of the escape.
Knappen sawed through the building and took blankets with him. It was thought that he had help from the outside. “Parties are after him,” the News said, in reprinting a letter it received from George Blake, “but it is so dark that I have little hopes of his being overtaken. It is very cold.”
Blake went on to say that descriptions of Knappen would be sent out in every direction. “He has been very uneasy since he found he was likely to be returned to your county,” Blake wrote. “He does not seem to hanker after Rico.”
It turned out that they didn’t have to look far for Knappen. According to the April 2, 1881 Silver World, he was found just two miles below town in a brush pile. The Silver World reported:
“We clip the following from the Ouray Times. It shows that the town is so beautifully located, the scenic grandeur of its surroundings is so great, that a prisoner for murder committed and confined in the county ‘log-pen, called a jail,’ with but the limited vista afforded from a crack in the walls, was so bewildered that liberty lost its charms for him and he fell prey to the myrmidons of Ouray justice and quietly returned with the officers.”
In July, the Solid Muldoon reported that two large rocks were found inside the jail stove where Knappen and another prisoner wanted for murder were being held, and their privileges were curtailed. But Knappen’s desire to be free wasn’t curtailed.
In the Dolores News, August 27, 1881, the headline read: “Knappen Escapes From Jail.”
Yes, he’d done it again, in the same fashion, by sawing one of the wood pins that held the logs of the jail walls together. This time, Knappen had learned his lesson and didn’t get caught.
“Last night an excitement was raised on the streets about half past eight o’clock,” the News reported, “by the report that Knappen, the murderer, had escaped from jail. This was soon found to be true and men were out in all directions in a short time, but have not succeeded in effecting his capture.”
No mention of Knappen can be found in any subsequent newspapers of the area, so we’re left to presume that he had a much better plan of escape the second time around.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
