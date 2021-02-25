There is a big difference between Bill Gates and me — I mean besides all that money — and that is that I have worked with his product, a lot, and understand it. I have also endured the stress of using his company’s bug-ridden software over the decades. He, on the other hand, has perhaps eaten a steak or a burger, but he certainly has never dirtied his hands working with livestock and understanding it. I have.
I owned a company in Phoenix for almost 20 years, which was computer intensive. We had a server that allowed customers to upload files for the production of graphic printing film. One of my techs called me on a Sunday afternoon to say that we had been hacked and someone was operating the upload server remotely. I drove to the plant and then sat and watched my Windows server magically doing work at somebody else’s behest. I cut their joyride short with the power control key. Within three hours, I rebuilt the operating system of the machine with a product called Red Hat, a Linux-based system, that was virtually impervious to bad guys at the back door. Using Windows as a secure server was my mistake.
Fast-forward 25 years and once again Gates is the bad guy; this time, at the back and front door of the livestock industry. He is not the first nerd to aspire to be king of the world and he is making a run at it.
The most recent push came at the Davos meeting in Switzerland, where the elite meet and eat and make plans for the rest of us. Gates took time to speak to the Davos clan and aim his words at the animal husbandry sector of the world. He told them that meat should be 100% plant-based. The quote was this: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is that they are going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, (if) that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation (emphasis mine) to totally shift the demand.”
So, the bottom line is, even if it does not taste good, they will force us to eat it. And he really believes that flapdoodle.
The Windows guy does seem a bit confused in his ramblings at MIT and Davos. He admits that the US beef business is efficient and produces less atmospheric carbon than most other developing countries. Apparently, the climate Kool-Aid causes him to suggest that something good ought to be discontinued, just because he said so.
Well, considerably more qualified to comment on his product then he is on mine, I have a suggestion.
Gates lives in a glass house. If he wants us to give up farming cows and eat only veggie burgers, it seems to me that Mr. Gates and his crowd ought to give up their Windows devices and start using nothing but Apple or Linux products. Sure, there will be a premium in acquisition costs and peripheral prices. But they will get used to the look and feel, and if they do not, we can always pass a law that forces them to like it or lump it.
Short of that dream coming to fruition, I suggest that folks in the beef industry take note. Gates is deadly serious. So are a lot of other people. They are wrong, but they do not care. They have taken communion at the altar of the Altered Climate. Those of us on this side of the battle line really need to take stock of our resources and close ranks to make a concerted effort to not only tell our own story everywhere, but also take the offense in the legal and political arenas.
When Gates and his little Microsoft upstart launched a product called Microsoft/Disc Operating System (MS/DOS) in 1980, Gates was thinking decades ahead. The long game of changing the world was his tactic. In his new efforts, he is going for the long game as well. He is an opponent to be considered “armed and dangerous.”
There is one chink. He has had his Al Gore moment. In his interview with MIT journalists, he predicted that 2050 is the point of no return for climate change correction. I think I will just stick around for the crow dinner.
Science be damned
My rant last week about climate change not necessarily being the villain in the saga of the sagging Colorado River flow produced a number of positive emails and personal comments, and none which included the need to tar and feather this old reporter. One was a suggestion to catch up on my reading by getting a copy of “Science Be Damned: How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained the Colorado River” (University of Arizona Press, 2019).
I agree with that advice. The authors of the book are pretty credible, Eric Kuhn and John Fleck. I am familiar with both and, in fact, have quoted Fleck in these pages previously.
The book is worth your time, too. It is available on Amazon and from the University of Arizona Press.
Kuhn is the retired General Manager of the Colorado River Conservation District. Fleck has been a professor of Practice in Water Policy and Governance at the University of New Mexico. The two have done the digging. While the pronouncement that climate change is the main contributor to our Colorado River water availability, may be a factor, it is the last in a long line of issues that leave the river a mere trickle of its once allegedly mighty self.
That once mighty self, according to Kuhn and Fleck, is a myth. The stream flow record of 18 years on which the River Compact of 1922 were based, presented an inaccurate picture on which to base the intended ability of the river to supply the needs of the growing Southwest US population.
Kuhn and Fleck have said in public and out loud that the negotiators screwed up. While both consider climate change an issue in current planning, the real problem was accurately stated by Kuhn’s predecessor, the legendary River Conservation District boss, Rolly Fischer, who was at the district helm from 1928 to 2016. Fischer once said, “The tried-and-true method to solving disputes in the Colorado River Basin was to promise the combatants more water than was available in the river, then hope a future generation would fix the mess.”
The mess has gone on for a hundred years. According to Kuhn’s and Fleck’s research, the compact negotiators were looking at a series of flow measurements, during which the river had been on a binge, containing its best flows ever. The fact is, and this was available to compact signers, data for the previous years of stream flow was available and it showed a much smaller river than the one on which the divvy was pronounced. And so, Mr. Fischer’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek statement became a reality.
The pool in Lake Powell and Lake Mead is a fraction of what it should be, not because of drought or climate change. But the river is smaller because it has been raped, sacked, and pillaged.
