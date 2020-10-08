COLUMN: Time to get crafty

Attention carvers and crafters!
Fall is upon us, you can feel the crispness in the air and see it in the colors of the leaves as they fall from the trees. With fall come a couple of new programs and opportunities to flex your creative muscle “@ Your Library.”
The first is the Storybook Pumpkin Carving Contest!
Dust off your carving tools and let your imagination run wild as you attempt to carve the seasonal orange gourd into your favorite storybook character. The library will be sponsoring a friendly online competition open to patrons of all ages. Look for the event on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/montroseregionallibrary) and either submit your picture as a comment on the event or email to: lmclean@montroselibrary.com.
When sending or submitting the entries, please caption the photo with the participants name (First name and first initial of last name is fine) and age. For example Jane D., age 8. Entries must be received by Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. The contest will be divided by ages with categories for children, teens, and adults.
Winners will be chosen based on the number of “likes” a pictures receives on Facebook. Winners will be announced the week of Oct. 26. May the best pumpkin win! We cannot wait to see all of the creative entries! Interested carvers can also stop into the library to check out the pumpkin-themed display and see some examples of storybook pumpkin creations. Complete instructions will also be available.
The second offering is a revamping of our Crafternoon program.
It’s time to dig out those crafting supplies or to learn a new skill. Crafternoon is back, in virtual form! Watch the library’s webpage and social media to see the monthly Crafter’s Challenge. Thanks to the library’s new database, Creativebug, we will be featuring a fun craft challenge with examples and video links to inspire your creative side. Finish your masterpiece and email a picture to lmclean@montroselibrary.org to be featured in our digital gallery and connect with other crafters. The theme for October is “Crochet That: Fall Crochet Challenge.” Crochet an item that matches the fall theme. It could be a cute scarf, pair of warm mittens, or anything that makes you think of fall.
While Creativebug is full of videos, patterns, and classes, the library also has a plethora of books on crocheting to help one find the perfect fall project. Here is just a sampling of what you’ll find on our shelves:
“Crochet in Color: Techniques and Designs for Playing with Color,” by Kathy Merrick. Designs that focus on color, simple shape and something for all skill level.
“Crocheting School: A Complete Course,” by Sterling Publishing. From the basic stitches to more advanced patterns, this book has it all.
“Crochet Boutique: 30 Simple Stylish Hats, Bags & Accessories,” by Rachael Oglesby. Full of timeless and trendy patterns to make beautiful gifts or accents for your home.
Stop into the library to check out the display, sign up for the new programs, or browse our collection. Stay tuned, there’s more to come from your library. We hope to see you soon!
Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.