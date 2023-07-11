The Spring Creek Fire showed water conditions writ large just as the Colorado River District hosted the Central Arizona Project board in late June. The 3,000 acre fire in Garfield County illustrated how — despite a generous winter that left rivers, reservoirs and canals brimming with runoff — hot, drying weather and drought are exacting a toll on Colorado.

The Arizona project board members had come to learn how the Western Slope manages water as pressure on the Colorado River mounts.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?