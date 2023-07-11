The Spring Creek Fire showed water conditions writ large just as the Colorado River District hosted the Central Arizona Project board in late June. The 3,000 acre fire in Garfield County illustrated how — despite a generous winter that left rivers, reservoirs and canals brimming with runoff — hot, drying weather and drought are exacting a toll on Colorado.
The Arizona project board members had come to learn how the Western Slope manages water as pressure on the Colorado River mounts.
Colorado and Arizona each receive water from the Colorado River as part of a seven-state compact from 1922 allocating that water. They and the other five states in the Colorado River Compact are under federal pressure to conserve more of the river’s water by the end of 2026.
“The whole point of the tour was not to necessarily compare and contrast, but to build relationships, to build a sense of empathy and understanding, as we all enter some high stakes negotiations over the next two years,” Colorado River District media specialist Lindsay DeFrates said.
The Central Arizona Project is a 336-mile system that carries water to more than 80% of the state’s population, including to densely populated Maricopa County, as well as Pinal and Pima counties. For a better understanding of what it means on-the-ground to be dependent on the Colorado River’s hydrology, eight of the CAP’s board members toured Western Slope water infrastructure, including the M&D Canal in Montrose County.
“We thought it was important to bring them here and see the reality of life on the Western Slope,” DeFrates said.
The century-old river compact divides the Colorado’s water between the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming, and the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada. A treaty also apportions some of the water to Mexico.
The Upper and Lower basin states are in “intense” talks to satisfy multiple interest and federal mandates.
Although Lake Powell stores the Upper Basin’s Colorado River water, Colorado must bend to the natural hydrology of the Upper Basin and that takes different management strategies than required in the Lower Basin, which draws on Lake Mead.
“We showed them our system and how we have to operate with an unreliable water supply above our head. We emphasized we’re reliant on hydrology and we don’t have a big reservoir to carry us through our drier years,” said Steve Pope, manager of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, which operates the M&D and other canals. “Our system has operated on percentages for roughly 17 of the last 22 years,” he added, referring to the delivery of water to UVWA’s shareholders.
In lean water years, a call on the system’s water can hit nearly 80% of Ouray County and users there can have a complete call on their shares in some years, Pope said.
“There’s a lot of water users that don’t get water” in those conditions.
Bob Hurford, Division 4 water engineer with the Department of Water Resources, also spoke to CAP during the canal tour.
He said years ago, several senior water rights were transferred into the M&D Canal; when the senior water rights holders are short their allocation, they can place a call on the river, reducing or shutting off junior rights, including those held in Ridgway Reservoir.
“Much of the water rights in the M&D are senior to most of Ouray County. When demand for that water is greater than supply, guess what? Somebody goes without,” Hurford said.
Unlike Arizona, there is no aquifer users here can tap into and even if there were, groundwater in Colorado is also in the priority system of senior and junior rights — “first in time, first in right,” as the saying goes.
Hurford said that when speaking to the CAP board, he tried to impress on its members the delicate balance that water management requires here.
“ … the irrigators on the Western Slope are 100% dependent upon the water supply. In other words, we don’t have a Lake Mead above us that we can constantly withdraw from like Lower Basin states have been doing a couple of decades,” he said.
Hurford told the Arizona visitors the San Juan mountains they could see from the canal weren’t the source of the water they were looking at in the M&D.
The majority actually flows from the Gunnison River, via the South Canal.
“We import a bunch of water into the valley to irrigate. Agriculture is the economic engine of the valley,” Hurford said. “Of course this year is a big water supply year and we had several years in a row where water was tight and some fields just don’t get irrigated.”
DeFrates said Upper Basin users have been adapting to aging infrastructure and water curtailments for years. Water managers, the river district and end-users have to employ expertise to make educated guesses about water supply each year.
“When it’s gone, it’s gone. Our world is just governed by that hydrology,” DeFrates said, likening the situation to living paycheck-to-paycheck.
Lower Basin states, on the other hand, are below the storage pot for the Lower Basin, Lake Mead, giving them a “fund” to draw from. “The idea of individual curtailment because of a senior call needing water is completely foreign in the Lower Basin,” she said.
The river district’s tour brought the CAP board members to Morrow Point Dam, which spilled to satisfy the Black Canyon of the Gunnison’s water right peak flow target. This year, the spill had to be delayed because of high flows in Delta from the North Fork of the Gunnison.
The Arizona guests were able to see what a good water year looks like in an area that is still experiencing drought, DeFrates noted.
The 20 or so tour stops also brought the Arizona visitors to Bill Trampe’s ranch in the Upper Gunnison Basin, where they learned about operations and wet meadows restoration efforts. For a better taste of agricultural focuses, the Colorado River District took the CAP to HoneyCrisp Orchard on Rogers Mesa, and to Mesa Winds Farm & Winery in Hotchkiss.
Putting the tour together took many hands and speakers, plus close coordination with the visiting Arizona board members. River district staff worked with CAP to make sure representatives could hear from diverse interests in agriculture, non-governmental organizations, federal operations and local water management. DeFrates in particular cited the work of Colorado River District Senior Water Resources Engineer/Project Manager Raquel Slinker.
“The Central Arizona Water Conservation District board and staff appreciated the opportunity to deepen our understanding about water users on the Western Slope and the issues they face,” CAP General Manager Brenda Burman said, in an email to the river district following a request for comment.
“We thank the Colorado River Water Conservation District for welcoming us to your community to build relationships among our water leadership across the basin.”
The river district has identified tours like June’s as a priority for continued communication and understanding between the Upper and Lower basins, DeFrates said.
From Pope’s perspective, the Central Arizona Project members appeared receptive to different operating perspectives. As just one example, the UVWUA recirculates water about seven times before that water leaves the system: it flows from canals and ditches to fields, drains off back into a lateral, back into the river, and to another headgate.
“It (tour) creates a little better understanding of our challenges,” Pope said. “ … We have some different challenges and it’s important for them to see what our challenges are, and understand them.”