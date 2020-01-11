Come into the Light.

The historic Church celebrates this time of year as The Epiphany — the manifestation or the shining forth of Christ to the world, represented by Magi from the east, who followed a star to the little town of Bethlehem to worship the newborn king.
You might say that Matthew and Luke begin their Gospels with the nativity of Christ, but John begins his Gospel with the Epiphany: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”
That word “comprehend” (katelaben in the Greek) is an interesting one because it is somewhat ambiguous. It could mean to understand, or it could mean to seize or overpower. So which is it? Does it mean the darkness didn’t understand the light of Christ, or that the darkness didn’t overpower the light of Christ? Well, the answer is probably “Yes.” I think the ambiguity was probably purposeful. The darkness of this world does not grasp the truth of God in Christ, but neither is it able to destroy it.
It’s not as though the darkness of this sinful world is simply uncomprehending of God’s truth; it’s actively hostile to it. The Apostle Paul says the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness (Rom. 1:18). They actively suppress the truth in their own minds and hearts, and they try to suppress it in the world around them. A Roman Catholic Archbishop recently said, “Evil preaches tolerance until it is dominant, then it seeks to silence good.”
But John tells us that the darkness was not able to put out the light God’s revelation in Christ to the world. When King Herod tried, God miraculously delivered His Son by guiding the Holy Family down to Egypt for a time. And then when Herod died, He brought them back up to Palestine where Jesus would fulfill His role as the Savior of the world. The message is the darkness of this world will never be able to overcome the light of Christ in the glorious gospel of truth, nor will it ever be able to overcome the people who proclaim that truth and reflect its light.
So where do you stand in relation to the Light? In this life we can try to blind ourselves to the light of God’s truth that seeks to expose the darkness of our sin, or we can even try to actively suppress it. Or we can submit to the pain of being exposed, come full into the light, so that we can then repent and be healed and forgiven and restored.
That’s our choice now in this life.
But there will be a time when we won’t be able to hide from the light, and to try to put it out would be as foolish as trying to put out the light of the sun — when each of us will stand in the light of God’s unveiled presence. How we will stand in relation to the Light then will be the same as how we stand in relation to the Light now.
Will you let the Light pierce your darkness now, so that then, as C.S. Lewis’ character Screwtape says, what is blinding, suffocating fire to the demons and to those who remain in the darkness of their sin, will be to you cool light, and clarity itself, and wearing the form of a Man?
Come into the Light.
