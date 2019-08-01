Montrose is in for some laughs this weekend with two comedians at Canyon Creek Bed & Breakfast.
Suzy Nece and Debbie Praver will be performing 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday at 820 E. Main St., Montrose. This is a 21 and older show.
Nece as spent time in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. She has done stand up at Hollywood Improv, The Friar’s Club and the Comedy Store and more. She has TV credits that include The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Yes, Dear, Nash Bridges and National Lampoon’s Crash. She is also a member of EntertainmentMax clean comedy division.
From Las Angeles, Praver has been an invited guest performer at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival, shared the stage with Kathy Griffin in Dennis Hensley’s “screening party” and performs regularly at the Improv, the Comedy Store and the Friars Club. She worked on her writing skills with “Desperate Housewives” creator, Marc Cherry, and co-executive producers Joey Murphy and John Pardee.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with live music. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at bit.ly/2Yj7Mfu.
