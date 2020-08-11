This last weekend I celebrated my birthday and aside from being a special day for me about aging another year, I was very blessed to share the day with my grandmother. She was an incredible woman. For years, she had been a 4-H leader and homemaker. She raised four children and made sure that each of them and their children learned to bake or sew. I spent much of my childhood in her kitchen rolling out pie crust or decorating cookies. It was from her careful instruction that I learned patience and preciseness.
I lost my grandmother a few years ago, and the first time I had a birthday without her I found myself out of sorts. It was bitter sweet. It was no longer our birthday. It was just mine. However, I knew my grandmother would never have let me mope. She would have insisted that I get up and do something productive. So I grabbed the collection of recipes I had put together from her cookbook, and I baked away the tears.
The recipe I made is the epitome of “comfort food”: Peanut Butter Scotch Fudgies. Gooey, rich, and best enjoyed with a small scoop of vanilla bean ice cream; these little squares are great for family celebrations, picnics, and lazy summer afternoons. It’s hard not to smile when eating one.
I wanted to share this recipe with you all because she would have wanted me to share a little bit of happiness with you all. Times are hard but they will get better. However, in the meantime, I hope this recipe brings a little joy and happiness into your homes.
Peanut butter scotch fudgies
Prep Time: 1 hour
Cook Time: 35-40 minutes
Yield: Approximately 24 squares
Ingredients:
Cookie Base and Topping:
•1 cup butter or margarine
•1 ½ cup brown sugar
•1 egg
•1 tsp vanilla
•2 cups flour
•1 tsp baking soda
•1 tsp salt
•2 ½ cups oats
Filling:
•1 15-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
•1 6-ounce package of butterscotch chips
•1 cup peanut butter
•2 Tbsp butter or margarine
•½ tsp salt
•1 tsp vanilla
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F
Cookie Base and Topping:
•Beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
•Blend in egg and vanilla.
•In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, and salt.
•Combine flour and egg mixtures until well mixed.
•Stir in oats.
•Press half of the mixture into the bottom of a greased 13x9 inch baking pan.
•Reserve remaining half of the mixture for the topping and prepare Filling.
Filling:
•Melt condensed milk, butterscotch, and salt into a large saucepan on low heat until smooth.
•Stir in vanilla
•Pour and spread evenly over the cookie base.
•Sprinkle the reserved cookie mix over the filling layer and press down lightly.
•Bake for 35-40 minutes.
From my home to yours, stay safe and never lose hope.
