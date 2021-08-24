Scot Brown, who has been the principal of Olathe Middle/High School for the past 13 years, hopes that this school year can be fun again while also recovering from the learning losses during the pandemic.
“We need to get our students caught back up, because there was some learning loss over the last year and a half,” Brown said, “But the big thing is that we want to put fun back into it and then have a fun school year.”
The school will be deploying multiple strategies to help students who fell behind during the pandemic, such as hiring a new math interventionist and revamping a program to assist students struggling in class.
During a pre-lunch period, students with a D or below will meet with tutors, but students with a C or above in all of the classes will be permitted to break out for lunch earlier.
“If you’re going to focus on your grades and keep them up, we’re going to reward you, and if you’re struggling, we’re going to provide extra help,” Brown said.
Brown has also encouraged teachers to use iPads in their classrooms less and focus on more traditional pencil-and-paper learning to give students a reprieve from endless hours of screen time last year.
Besides the pandemic, teachers and staff had to contend with another major disruption to learning last year. In February, an inspection for a grant application revealed the presence of asbestos at Olathe and Centennial Middle School, which forced school leaders to rapidly adapt.
Seventh- and eighth-grade Centennial students transitioned to school at the Montrose Pavilion, but Brown and his team used every nook and cranny at the high school to keep Olathe students in the building.
“If I would have had one more middle school teacher, it wouldn’t have worked,” Brown said. Most of the activity was shifted to the high school wing, where teachers pushed their supplies around on carts, bouncing around from classroom to classroom.
“Every space in our school was busy non-stop,” Brown said.
After a steady decline over the past few years, high school enrollment is up this fall. Last October’s official count accounted for 271 students but approximately 282 were enrolled as of Aug. 23.
Middle school counts, which had been steadily increasing, dropped slightly because of the pandemic. However, the numbers are up from 222 last fall to 248 total students.
Brown speculated that the increase could be due to more families moving to Olathe, which tends to be more affordable than Montrose real estate, as well as students who opted for homeschool last year returning to in-person school.
The district’s pandemic-related precautions have loosened significantly from last year — classroom-wide quarantines and masks are no longer mandated — but Brown said they will be ready if conditions change.
“If something comes up, we will adjust or adapt, but we’re going to keep moving forward,” Brown said.
Brown said that all teachers are required to draw up seating charts to ease contact-tracing efforts if necessary and students are encouraged to social distance.
Over the last year or so of leading a school during a pandemic, Brown has learned to appreciate flexibility, adaptation and prioritizing students.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is that you can’t be rigid in your ways: you have to be flexible and willing to adapt at a moment’s notice,” Brown said. “If nothing else, last year taught us that you have to constantly adapt and be flexible and willing to change constantly, with a focus constantly on what’s best for kids.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
