Prison is less likely than community corrections to provide Jared McKinnon with the treatment he needs to avoid reoffending, District Judge Mary Deganhart decided, after expressing “grave concerns” over his offenses.

McKinnon, who racked up 14 cases in a short time, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, to 18 months in community corrections for felony theft and three years for vehicular eluding. The sentences run concurrently and the judge recommended intensive residential treatment. All other charges were dismissed.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

