Prison is less likely than community corrections to provide Jared McKinnon with the treatment he needs to avoid reoffending, District Judge Mary Deganhart decided, after expressing “grave concerns” over his offenses.
McKinnon, who racked up 14 cases in a short time, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, to 18 months in community corrections for felony theft and three years for vehicular eluding. The sentences run concurrently and the judge recommended intensive residential treatment. All other charges were dismissed.
McKinnon’s victims spoke out, saying the young defendant exhibited a pattern of behavior, stretching from his juvenile history and into 2022, when he also picked up a case in Saguache County similar in circumstances to his eluding case here. (This was later resolved with a misdemeanor plea, according to what was said in court.)
“I think this is a continual thing,” said the Montrose man whose vehicle McKinnon crashed in early 2021 while evading Montrose County Sheriff’s Office command staff.
The man said his truck was stolen that January. A few days later, McKinnon, then 19, was behind the wheel as MCSO Lt. Ty Cox and Sgt. Steve Gustin spotted it on Chipeta Road. According to reports at the time, McKinnon pulled into their lane and almost hit them head-on. That caused the men to try to pull over the truck. Although McKinnon eventually pulled over, he sped off again as Cox approached.
The owner on Wednesday said McKinnon ultimately “jumped” the truck off a ravine and damaged it.
“We’re dealing with a history,” the man said. “ … I think he enjoyed getting into trouble.”
The truck owner pushed back on McKinnon’s public defender Kori Zapletal’s earlier argument concerning McKinnon’s significant substance abuse problems.
Addiction does not mean there aren’t choices and consequences, the man said.
“I believe Jared is going to hurt somebody. … We all have consequences for our actions.”
In May of 2022, McKinnon stole several items from the home of a Montrose couple who were on vacation at the time.
The couple’s Jeep also was stolen, although prosecutors said they could not prove the extent of McKinnon’s involvement in that theft or the actual burglary of the home, only that he was driving the Jeep when it was recovered and that he had several items belonging to the man and woman. A co-defendant is suspected of greater involvement, District Attorney Seth Ryan and Deputy DA Andrew Eads said.
The victims were left with their lives upended; even their neighbors were on edge after the crime, they told Deganhart.
In a word, it was “horrifying,” the woman who lived in the home said. That home is no longer a safe place; instead, it was violated, leaving her and her family feeling unsafe.
“You took our life savings that we worked hard for. You took our money,” she said, accusing McKinnon of living it up across the state, buying vehicles and other things with their money.
“How dare you? What kind of human being does this to another person?” the woman said.
“He’s an adult,” her husband said. “ … How many chances does he need?”
Deganhart began the Wednesday hearing by challenging the DA and the defense to explain why, of multiple cases, the plea agreement encompassed just a few of the charges. McKinnon had picked up more cases after the plea agreement to a class-6 felony. Deganhart was concerned “about the message this sends” and called the agreement “a sweet deal.”
Ryan then explained that most of the charges were traffic or misdemeanor offenses. He said he weighed the risks and rewards of going to trial and concluded that although he could prove McKinnon had eluded police, he was less confident he could prove McKinnon had actually stolen the jeep.
The DA also noted the many purposes of sentencing an offender and said the open sentencing provision of the agreement gave the court options.
“His major issue is a substance abuse issue. That’s a huge factor in sentencing,” Ryan said. Prison “would be a revolving door,” he added.
Deganhart reiterated her concerns that a community corrections sentence would put McKinnon in the position of being able to walk out the door, abscond, take off in another vehicle and lead police on another dangerous chase if he decided to.
“That’s a huge concern I have for community safety. That’s what he likes to do, it seems,” she said.
Ryan reiterated that an intensive residential treatment program could address McKinnon’s issues.
Zapletal also cited IRT placement and said her client has already begun taking steps to right himself.
“Mr. McKinnon is an addict,” she said. Most of his cases were misdemeanors fueled by his addiction, leading to a significant arrest record because he was using and couldn’t stop, Zapletal argued. “It stops now.”
She added that community corrections isn’t without rules and oversight, including regular drug testing and the risk of being bounced from the program for violating its terms. “It’s a tight leash,” Zapletal said. “He doesn’t want to keep coming in and out of these jail doors.”
Public defender Randall Still said that with respect to the May 2022 theft case, the outcome at trial would likely have been the same as the plea deal: conviction for felony theft. Addiction had driven both the theft and the eluding, Still said.
“I take full accountability for my actions,” McKinnon said. “I’m sorry for the trouble I’ve caused my victims.”
McKinnon said drugs had caused him to do things he would not have done sober. “If you give me this opportunity, I won’t let you or myself down,” he told Deganhart.
“I’m on the fence,” the judge said, after hearing McKinnon explain what he would do differently now, and from the victims. She said it’s clear McKinnon is not able to follow rules and that is a concern, even if the current matter constitutes his first felony as an adult.
“This is about following the rules,” Deganhart said, noting that his substance use continued until he was locked up for a lengthy period prior to sentencing.
“That (addiction) doesn’t absolve you of your actions,” Deganhart said.
However, she also had to consider what kinds of sentences are given to similarly situated defendants upon their first felony convictions. Deganhart said most would probably receive probation, not prison.
Further, if McKinnon were sentenced to prison, he’d be eligible for parole quickly, especially considering pre-sentence confinement credit, and would likely be released before he could get extensive treatment of the sort available in commcorr. Commcorr is a community based sentence that can allow convicts out in the community to work and pay their own way. As well, it has treatment and similar programs to help cut criminal backsliding.
Deganhart viewed a short prison term with next to no treatment as a situation that increases the likelihood of recidivism. So, although she said she “struggled” in fixing a sentence, Deganhart imposed the concurrent three-year and 18-month concurrent terms in commcorr, with a recommendation for IRT.
“I wish you good luck. I hope these folks never see you again. I hope I never see you again,” Deganhart told McKinnon. She ended with a warning. “Understand that when I get a regression letter for you, you’re going to DOC (the Department of Corrections).”