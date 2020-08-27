The Montrose League of Women Voters and others gather on the steps of the Montrose County Courthouse and hold up signs in honor of the 19th Amendment’s centennial and Women’s Equality Day on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Around 30 people with the Montrose League of Women Voters and others in the community gathered on Wednesday at the Montrose County Courthouse in honor of the 19th Amendment’s centennial and Women’s Equality Day.
The group marched on South Townsend and Main Street after a short ceremony at the courthouse, where Nancy Ball and Jan Edwards, respectively secretary and president of the Montrose County League of Women Voters, served as key speakers.
“We are all different, we who have come together here, but we are all women. We are each unique, and we are all more alike than we are different. We all contribute so much. We are the teachers, the nurses and doctors, business leaders and workers, the elected officials at all levels and those who work with them, those who provide social services to those in need, all of the essential workers in the postal system, care facilities, and so many other vital services. We are the moms and grandmas, the daughters, sisters and aunties, both by blood or by choice — we are both the heart and the life force of our community,” a portion of Edwards’ speech read.
The group proceeded to march after the ceremony with their signs raised, receiving support from the community as people drove by. The group settled at Demoret Park after the march, waiving their signs proudly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.