The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’, Norwood Ranger District is seeking public input on proposals from the Telluride Mountain Club (TMC) and TSG Ski & Golf, LLC (TSG) to construct four new mountain bike trails in Telluride.
The project aims to provide new single-track trail opportunities for mountain bikers and hikers recreating in Telluride. The new trails will help address safety concerns by alleviating trail congestion, reducing user conflicts and offering alternative routes to bypass popular trails.
TMC is proposing to add two new trails including the Eider Creek to Mill Creek Connector and the Mill Creek Bypass.
The Eider Creek to Mill Creek Connector Trail (1.75 miles) would accommodate intermediate and advanced mountain bikers as well as all abilities of hikers and trail runners. The trail would connect the existing Eider Creek Trail to the Mill Creek section of the Deep Creek Trail.
The Mill Creek Bypass Trail (1.5 miles) would provide an alternative option to the Jud Wiebe trail for mountain bikers connecting to Telluride.
TSG is proposing to build the Crystal Flow Trail and the Meridian cross-country trail.
The Crystal Trail would be an intermediate mountain bike flow trail (1 mile) that would be added to the existing bike park at the Telluride Ski Resort.
The Meridian Trail would be a multi-use cross-country mountain bike trail that would provide users a new route to Prospect Basin. The trail would consist of approximately 1.3 miles of new trail construction connecting to approximately 1.5 miles of existing trail.
The project proposals, maps, and additional information are available at www.fs.usda.gov, and search “Telluride trails projects.”
Comments must be received by Sept. 30 and submitted as follows:
• Mail or hand delivered to: Norwood Ranger District, Attn: Megan Eno, 1150 Forest Street, Norwood, CO 81423;
• Fax 970-327-4854;
• Email: comments-rocky-mountain-gmug@usda.gov;
• Telephone: Megan Eno at 970-327-4261.
