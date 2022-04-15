Although no evidence of malpractice in Montrose County elections has been found, the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners held a work session on April 12 to discuss the integrity of the election system.
The work session was prompted by public comments from a group of people at the March 16 commissioners’ meeting who implored the commissioners to defund Dominion Voting Systems and count ballots by hand because of concerns about the integrity of election results, voter fraud and cybersecurity issues.
At the work session, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, as well as Deputy Chief Kim Wright, explained in detail how the clerk’s office and election officials follow and sometimes go beyond the requirements of state law to ensure the safety of elections.
County commissioners were sympathetic to the people who came to the work session, many of whom also spoke at the March meeting — but they emphasized that they would not break the law.
Board Chair Keith Caddy frequently reminded attendees to focus their attention on Montrose when questions and comments shifted to other areas of the state and country.
Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen said Thursday that the county commissioners are not considering defunding Dominion Voting Systems at this time.
Montrose County paid Dominion $157,000 in 2018 to purchase the election equipment and software, which includes scanners and in-person voting machines. Maintaining the software makes up the bulk of the annual fees to Dominion, which were $24,610 in 2021.
The contract with Dominion is renewed annually.
All but two counties in Colorado contract with Dominion for electronic voting infrastructure. Garfield and Douglas county use equipment from Clear Ballot.
Election skepticism around the state
Skepticism of election infrastructure has been percolating in conservative circles since before November 2020, when former President Donald Trump lost the presidential election.
No evidence of widespread election fraud in the November 2020 election has emerged, and dozens of lawsuits to challenge election results have failed in court.
Trump won Montrose County with more than two-thirds of the vote in 2020, when 88% of eligible voters turned in ballots.
In recent months, pleas to eschew voting equipment in favor of hand-counting ballots have emerged around the country in local and state politics, and two counties — including Colorado’s Rio Blanco County — have moved to switch from Dominion voting equipment to hand-counting ballots.
Commissioners in Rio Blanco voted Tuesday 2-1 to defund the maintenance and licensing fees for Dominion machines. Rio Blanco Clerk and Recorder Boots Campbell said that she is still going to use the county-owned Dominion equipment in the upcoming elections and is not planning on hand-counting anytime soon.
Even if the $13,800 budgeted expense is not placed back in her budget, Campbell said that the fees will still be paid somehow — individuals could direct donations to the office for the licensing expenses.
“It’ll get paid one way or the other because it has to for the people of this county,” Campbell said.
Rio Blanco County could also be vulnerable to lawsuits by the state and federal government.
Election integrity was one of the main themes of the Colorado GOP assembly in Colorado Springs last weekend, when some delegates unsuccessfully tried to switch assembly votes to paper ballots instead of electronic clickers.
How does hand counting compare?
Many of the people who voiced objections with Dominion Voting Systems suggested an old-fashioned alternative: hand-counting ballots.
But hand-counting ballots would be less accurate, cost more money and take more time, Guynes said.
After Guynes started as clerk and recorder in 2015, she oversaw a hand-count in the 2018 primary election because of an error with the printed ballots.
Hand-counting 10,638 ballots took 30 bipartisan election judges five nine-hour days and cost the county more than $12,000, Guynes said on Tuesday.
And subsequent elections have drawn even more voters, Guynes pointed out: more than 25,000 ballots were cast in the 2020 general election.
“Humans do make errors,” Guynes said. “Machines are designed to continue the process over and over, and they never get tired.”
A study from Rice University found that hand counting ballots can cause an error rate of up to 2%.
Guynes addressed concerns about machines flipping votes by explaining how election officials verify the accuracy of the counts.
When the machines count votes, the interpretation and exact position of the ballot are noted in a spreadsheet which is called a cast vote record. To verify the accuracy of the machines in post-election audits, election officials pull out random ballots and compare what they see with what the voting machine recorded.
“In everything that we do, there has been absolutely no evidence of vote flipping,” Guynes said.
Election officials also test the equipment before elections to ensure they are still working properly. A statewide voter registration database, which is updated daily, helps officials make sure that people do not cast more than one ballot or attempt to vote in multiple counties.
The machines are not connected to the internet — data are transmitted electronically with an encrypted flash drive.
Election judges from both major parties verify signatures on mail-in ballots and assist with counting ballots. After the election, bipartisan judges also sign off to certify the results.
All election-related records, including ballots and surveillance footage, are stored for at least 25 months in a secured area, per statutory requirements.
Despite all of the security and accuracy measures in place, election fraud is still possible, Guynes said. But to tamper with election results, all of the election officials and bipartisan judges would need to collude to fabricate numbers.
“That’s election official fraud — that’s not machine fraud, that’s not voter fraud,” Guynes said.
How about the new law in the works?
A bill under consideration in the state legislature, which sponsors say is in response to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, would strengthen security requirements, require all counties with more than 1,000 electors to count by machine and prohibit unauthorized reproductions of hard drives.
Senate Bill 22-153 would also make tampering with voting equipment and publishing confidential information a felony.
Peters was indicted in March on a myriad of charges connected with a security breach of Mesa County’s systems last May. She is running to unseat incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold and received the largest share of votes at the Republican Assembly last weekend.
Just one Republican in the State Senate, Kevin Priola of Adams County, sided with Democrats to vote yes on the third reading of the bill, which has been introduced in the State House.
All but one county in Colorado — San Juan County — already use voting machines to count ballots.The county has a dominion machine for voting in-person, but nobody uses it, said Ladonna Jaramillo, the county clerk and recorder.
Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash expressed his distaste for the bill and encouraged people to testify if they want to, but emphasized that he still needs to follow the law.
“As a county commissioner, I am sworn in to follow the statutes of the state and the federal statutes,” Rash said. “I don’t want to go to jail — I don’t want to be in the same position that Tina Peters is in. And it’s heartbreaking that she’s in that position. I think she had good intentions, but she may have went about it the wrong way. I don’t know — the courts will figure that out.”
The proposed law would not drastically change how elections work in Montrose County, Guynes said in a follow-up interview, because the office already follows most of the proposed requirements.
The biggest change would be the new requirement to store surveillance footage from time periods outside of elections for 25 months. Video surveillance is already on all the time, but the current law requires storage on hard drives for an extended period of time during election seasons.
Purchasing new hard drives would be the main financial burden on Montrose County, Guynes said. Per the latest bill text, that would need to start by June 30, 2023.
