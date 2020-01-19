Commissioners, with federal agencies, weigh salinity control in Paradox Valley

The main injection well for salinity control in the Paradox Valley is hearing the end of its useful life, prompting a draft document spelling out actions to take.
Montrose County commissioners, who met on Wednesday afternoon with several representatives of the Bureau of Reclamation and Bureau of Land Management, raised concerns over scenic and recreational values, seismic activity and energy use that would come into play, depending on which of four scenarios the Department of Interior selects to address salt loading.
“Some of the concerns I have is the aesthetics of it,” Commissioner Roger Rash said, referring to an alternative in the agencies’ draft environmental impact statement that calls for several large evaporative ponds.
Commissioner Sue Hansen, meanwhile, was concerned about private land bordering the proposed sites for new salinity control facilities, as well as seismic activity.
The issue
The Paradox Valley was formed by collapsing salt dome and for centuries, naturally occurring brine flowed into the Dolores River, a tributary of the Colorado River. A 1974 law now mandates salinity control there.
Currently, the brine in the Paradox Valley is injected underground into the limestone of the Leadville Formation. About 95,000 tons of salt is being removed each year through the Paradox Valley Unit injection well, and by piping, keeping it from entering first the Dolores, then the Colorado.
The unit and its treatment facilities were updated in the 1990s, but these are nearing the end of usability.
In an effort to come up with an alternative salinity control method, BuRec initially released a notice of intent for an environmental impact statement, or EIS, in 2012, but that was “a little premature,” because it lacked the data necessary to develop and analyze alternatives to the injection well, said Lesley McWhirter, environmental planner for BuRec.
On Dec. 6, the draft EIS was published to the Federal Register, triggering a 60-day public comment period and a series of public meetings, one of which was held Wednesday evening in Montrose.
Agencies offer strategies
The first alternative in the Dec. 6 draft EIS is no action: salinity control would stop in the Paradox Valley.
Alternative B calls for a new deep injection well, under which brine would be collected and piped to the existing surface treatment facility and, from there, piped to a new deep injection well and injected into unpressurized sections of the Leadville Formation.
Two proposed areas were analyzed as possible locations for the new well. One includes a combination of BuRec land and BLM-administered land on Skein Mesa.
The second area is on BLM-administered land on Monogram Mesa or Fawn Springs Bench.
Each site would require rights of way or withdrawals of BLM land and a variety of infrastructure; additionally, the Monogram Mesa site would require BuRec to acquire 49 acres of private land.
Potential Gunnison sage-grouse habitat implications were noted, although the draft EIS did not deem these to be significant.
If Alternative B is selected, new seismic investigations would be completed to determine the final site of the well; this would require additional analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Alternative C would control salinity through several evaporation ponds and piping. It would require a 60-acre landfill that could be as tall as 100 feet above ground.
“Having these big evaporative ponds and salt piles that we’re going to have out there, the wastes — this is a beautiful valley and I’m really concerned with how that’s going to change that,” Rash said. “ … It would be very impactful to this area.”
The draft EIS acknowledges the ponds and landfill would “negatively affect the visual landscape of the Paradox Valley” and would not conform with the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office’s resource management plan, so an amendment to that plan would be required.
“Our vision through that public scoping process has really been managing it as a very visually pristine area for that recreational amenity,” Greg Larson, field manager for the Uncompahgre Field Office, said.
Alternative C would also have the most indirect effect on cultural resources and on wildlife, particularly migratory birds.
“We found it would have the greatest potential for wildlife mortality,” McWhirter said.
“We had an ecological risk assessment prepared to look at an adaptive management approach as to how those impacts could be mitigated, based on what the impact actually is.”
Rash said the proposed mitigation itself wasn’t visually appealing, either, particularly putting netting over the evaporative ponds; McWhirter said that would only be feasible for one of the ponds.
The draft EIS also looked at zero-liquid discharge technology, Alternative D.
Under it, brine would be piped to a treatment plant consisting of thermally driven crystallizers to evaporate and condense water from brine, resulting in a solid salt and freshwater stream. The salt would also go to a 60-acre landfill.
There would be 80 acres of permanent surface disturbance, requiring the withdrawal of 267 acres of BLM-administered lands, further, 56 acres of private land would have to be obtained.
Alternative D would also use the most energy — 26,700 megawatts per hour for electrical energy use and 4.2 million CCF (hundreds of cubic feet) of natural gas per year.
Hansen asked about seismic activity related to injection activities and was told it’s not usually significant — although there was a 4.5 magnitude earthquake close to the current injection well — and that seismic activity is indeed associated with the injection drilling.
The commissioner noted recent rockslides that sent large boulders smashing onto West End roads and said she was worried it could be connected. “I’m more concerned about what happens in the future. This (new injection well) may be great for the next 25 years,” Hansen said.
Ed Warner, area manager for the Bureau of Reclamation, said the two sites proposed under Alternative B are further away from populated areas and tap into larger reservoirs, so the impacts from associated seismic activity would be diminished.
Whatever alternative is selected, there will be trade-offs, agency officials said.
“Our job is to make sure we’re getting good input from the community on the existing multiple uses out here — the grazing, recreation, visual, whatever else — to make sure the decision maker at Interior really understands what all those trade-offs are, as they have to make the decision for both agencies,” Larson said.
“There’s some tough issues here that we’re going to struggle with making our recommendations and sending them to Interior,” Warner said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Summary of alternatives
• A (no action): 95,000 tons of salt per year no longer removed from Dolores and Colorado Rivers; induced seismicity; increase in downstream salinity numeric criteria.
• B (new injection well): removal of up to 114,000 tons of salt per year; induced seismicity; drilling under Dolores River Canyon Wilderness Study Area (if sited on Skein Mesa location); 22-mile pipeline and pumping stations to transport brine with high hydrogen sulfide concentration (if sited on Monogram Mesa location).
• C (evaporation ponds): Removal of up to 171,000 tons of salt annually; 540-care surface evaporation ponds; wildlife mortality; non-conformance with BLM’s Resource Management Plan; 60-acre salt disposal landfill.
• D (zero-liquid discharge technology): Removal of up to 171,000 tons of salt annually; significant energy requirement; 60-acre salt disposal landfill.
The Bureau of Reclamation is responsible for salinity control facilities, while the Bureau of Land Management would have to convey some of the land it administers under the proposed alternatives. If the conveyance is permanent, the lands would be withdrawn from the BLM and if temporary, with activity able to occur with existing uses, BLM would grant a right of way.
Both agencies must make a joint recommendation to their parent agency, the Department of the Interior, whose secretary will ultimately decide.
The draft environmental impact statement is available online at www.usbr.gov/uc/progact/paradox/index.html.
Comments may be submitted until 11:59 p.m., Mountain Time, Feb. 4. Those interested may submit comments by email to paradoxeis@usbr.gov or to Ed Warner, Area Manager, Bureau of Reclamation, 445 West Gunnison Ave, Suite 221, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.