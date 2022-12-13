Cobble Creek volunteers are working overtime to provide Christmas to almost 330 kids in need this year in Montrose County. The Cobble Creek Angel Tree Committee ensures needy families and children receive toys, clothing and other necessities under this tree on Christmas morning.

The charitable project, almost 16 years old, rigorously screens applicants for income level eligibility, according to longtime volunteer Pam Parrot.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

