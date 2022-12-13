Cobble Creek volunteers are working overtime to provide Christmas to almost 330 kids in need this year in Montrose County. The Cobble Creek Angel Tree Committee ensures needy families and children receive toys, clothing and other necessities under this tree on Christmas morning.
The charitable project, almost 16 years old, rigorously screens applicants for income level eligibility, according to longtime volunteer Pam Parrot.
“It has been a great blessing for the children of Montrose that we do this,” said Parrot. “It’s a need and I think that Cobble Creek residents are very caring and giving.”
Each year at Christmastime, “Angel Trees” pop up around Montrose establishments, where people can pick up an angel ornament that includes a child’s age, as well as a list of necessities and interests. Names are excluded to protect the child’s privacy.
Information is sorted by sex, clothing and shoe size, clothing needs and “something fun,” the volunteer explained. Kids often wake up to a new bike, art supplies, age appropriate books and other hobby-related gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.
While the deadline for donations technically ended on Dec. 5, Piccarilli said the committee still welcomes gifts.
“Even if it’s not off the tree by the deadline, we as Cobble Creek residents will make it work. We’re not refusing any and we’re not going to turn a child away.”
The annual project serves over 200 more children than when it started in 2006, Parrot said of the growth.
The Christmas gift drive is a community endeavor supported by local businesses such as The Stone House, which houses the volunteers and the community for a silent auction and dinner each year. Proceeds from the annual dinner help fund leftover angels that weren’t selected and other gifts, such as bikes.
Volunteers gather the leftover angels on community trees and shop for the remaining Christmas wish list items.
Angels are propped up at multiple satellite locations, including the Cobble Creek Clubhouse lobby, Timberline Bank, Montrose Realtors and DMEA.
Cobble Creek volunteers work with local agencies to collect information about children in need, such as Dolphin House, Boys and Girls Club and Haven House.
Dolphin House cares for children who are victims of abuse, helping support safe family members.
The organization assists law enforcement in getting statements from the children.
Haven House is a safehouse for children, but also for mothers or fathers who lost their homes due to homelessness and alcohol, among other factors.
Once the children are screened and interviewed, the organizations pass on the information to Parrot and her fellow volunteer, Peggy Piccarilli.
Both women are retired teachers and consider the volunteer program a personal project.
“We saw a lot of sadness where I worked,” Piccarilli shared of her time as an elementary school teacher. “There were a lot of needy kids, so I’m really glad to help with this.”
Both Parrot and Piccarilli have lived in Denver, but the latter moved to Montrose only six months ago from west Denver. Since then, the new Cobble Creek resident and her husband have immersed themselves in the volunteer community and the Angel Tree program.
Piccarilli and Parrot were left “amazed” with the generosity around Montrose, particularly after volunteering in Denver.
“You don’t see that as much (in Denver),” said Parrot, with Piccarilli noting her agreement. “They have their foundations over there, but it’s not as well known only because it’s such a large population. We kind of moved to a small community because we want to do more than what we could in a big city.”
Between the pandemic and this year’s rising inflation rates, families are increasingly in more need of help. Piccarilli and Parrot said they wished the program could do more without sacrificing the quality of service.
“There’s such a growth that we would love to do more, but we’re afraid that if we take on too much, we won’t be able to provide what we need. So we don’t overextend and then the children go without,” Piccarilli said, adding that for now, the group of volunteers aims to serve between 330 and 350 children in need.
Hundreds of gifts have already been wrapped and stored in an anonymous location by 25 volunteers this year. The foundations sheltering the 160 families and their children will pick up the gifts this week. The foundations traditionally show up with trucks and volunteers, but Cobble Creek residents often help with loading and delivering the gifts.
“I’m proud of Montrose, just in itself, because they do give so much and we couldn’t do it without the community,” said Parrot.
