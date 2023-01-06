Service gaps for those being released from incarceration who may require additional substance abuse treatments or other mental health services kicked off the city council’s work session on Monday.
Efforts are being made through a center opened in June 2013 to serve community corrections clients as they transition from incarceration back into society through Advantage Treatment Centers, according to program representatives.
Around 85% of clients housed in Montrose, ATC Program Director Tyson Berry reported, are direct sentencing clients—a person sentenced by a judge to community corrections, typically for two years. The program also serves transitory clients, or persons transitioning from the Department of Corrections back into society.
“They'll come to us and work the program, rather than just being given $25 bucks and a bus ticket to go back home,” Berry said. “When they leave prison, they come to us and work on stabilization.”
The community corrections program focused on stabilizing clients, such as helping them secure and maintain employment.
The ATC program also considers itself an additional tool for probation and parole officers, providing counseling and treatment for transitioning clients seeking stabilization after incarceration.
Treatment, said Berry, has increased the community corrections program’s success rates on a local level. Clients prior to the Montrose location’s opening would travel to Colorado Springs for treatment, but would struggle after returning to Montrose. It became a cycling, revolving door for clients.
“By having us here, we’re able to have them in the program, have them in the community,” Berry continued. “It’s really big that once they leave our program, that they leave and they’re stable. A lot of them will continue with treatment, they will continue contact with us.”
Clients’ applications are heavily screened through a screening committee made of law enforcement, DOC and probation representatives, as well as citizens from the community.
Berry said the committee reviews around 10 to 14 applications each week and undergoes several hours of review. Once admitted, each client is assigned a case manager to meet with on a weekly basis. Case managers help them stay on track with treatment, as well as planning what their lives will look like once they leave the program.
Offenders who pass through the program undergo a biopsychosocial assessment, according to Director of Clinical Services and Contracting Sarah Stangebye.
“What that does is it allows us to uniquely address the needs of that individual,” Stangebye said. “Sometimes it turns out that they need a higher level of care than we can provide in Montrose.”
In the event a person is unable to receive care in Montrose, they’re referred to a 90 day intensive residential treatment program funded by the state. Many offenders treated locally take this route before serving the remainder of their sentence in Montrose.
Additionally, the program is both funded and audited by the state, Berry noted. Montrose is one of seven statewide operations.
Stangebye noted that Montrose’s success rate, at 75%, is 14% higher than the state average, coming second to Sterling’s 80% success rate.
“It’s a testament to not only this community, but also our great screening committee and the support we have of our board members and committee partners,” she said.
The community corrections program is also a statewide distributor of Narcan, a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. To date, the program has distributed over 3,400 doses of the life saving medication across the state, with many living in Montrose.
A City news update reported that the opioid epidemic is “rampant and its effects can be felt across the nation and every corner of our state.”
Mayor Dave Frank expressed appreciation to the program for providing this service, calling it “one of the most impactful things that the group does.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone