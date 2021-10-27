Saying the judiciary cannot turn a blind eye to drug offenses, District Judge Keri Yoder on Monday sentenced Matthew Kurr to four years in community corrections, rejecting calls for probation as well as a brief stay to allow Kurr to settle up his business accounts.
Kurr, arrested in 2019, earlier this year pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force alleged Kurr used rental vehicles to transport drugs from Utah to various locations associated with illicit activity.
A rental car company found methamphetamine in vehicles Kurr had rented, investigators alleged. One of the vehicles that was returned contained a .40 caliber round on the floorboard and suspected drugs.
Agents also alleged Kurr had even exchanged one rental in Salt Lake City before returning to Montrose. In an affidavit, the task force alleged Kurr could be renting vehicles to travel out of state to pick up meth for a third party or buying it to distribute himself.
But scant evidence supports that, public defender Kori Zapletal said Monday, Oct. 26.
Despite the initial charges, Kurr only pleaded guilty to a single offense and there is no proof that every time he went to Utah, he did so to commit a crime, she said. One of the reported drug finds involved a minuscule amount and another time, a suspicious substance turned out to be a salt and sugar mix.
“I think law enforcement was speculating there were multiple trips” for drug activity, Zapletal said, asking that the court itself refrain from speculation.
Further, other items found in the rental cars included things that clearly were not Kurr’s, such as a stray earring, she said.
Zapletal argued for probation. Kurr has shown he isn’t the person law enforcement alleged; he owns his own business and throughout the pendency of his case, he has not gotten into further trouble. “Mr. Kurr has demonstrated he’s safe to be in the community,” she said.
Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis said community corrections would be the appropriate sanction and that Kurr should also be held in custody until a bed opened up at commcorr, because she feared he would not report on his own. (Community corrections is a sentencing alternative that keeps offenders in their community and allows them to access treatment more readily than prison; as well, they can be released for work and pay some of the costs of incarceration.)
Burtis in response to Yoder’s questions said the quantity of drugs involved was minimal per alleged vehicle trip, about 2 to 4 ounces.
Yoder noted the sentencing range for the class-2 drug felony to which Kurr pleaded is between four and eight years in prison. According to her findings of fact, the rental car company turned to law enforcement in 2018 because staff believed Kurr had returned a vehicle with drugs and drugs were found. Although investigators did not find much when they searched the cars he was using, Yoder said the condition of the cars was concerning. She mentioned the .40 caliber round that was found and also said several shell casings had been located another time.
Although GPS tracking information collected was lost and then suppressed, it did point law enforcement to intent, she said.
“You have pleaded guilty to a drug felony-2 and that’s what it looks like you were doing,” Yoder said.
Methamphetamine is a serious problem in the community and nationwide, the judge also said. Although she thought prison could be appropriate, she decided on community corrections.
“There does need to be a deterrent,” Yoder said, adding it was clear to her that Kurr had a problem with drugs. She further noted Kurr had not taken the drug test requested as part of the pre-sentence investigation process, although he always showed up to court and did not get into additional legal trouble after his arrest.
Yoder imposed four years of community corrections.
Kurr, during his time to speak, apologized to the court.
“Ever since this case has happened, I lost everything I had. It’s definitely been a huge eye-opener for me. … I’m taking responsibility for what happened,” he said.
