Community grateful to be back in the water as Montrose Community Recreation Center aquatics reopen

A line formed outside the Montrose Community Recreation Center Monday as community members grabbed their towels and headed for the pools.
After a months-long closure, aquatics faculty welcomed swimmers back into the water in 45-minute increments. Minutes after noon, the lap pool had swimmers creating waves in all 11 lanes as well as swimmers making waves in the lazy river. The 11-lane lap pool was booked through the first two hours Monday.
For Bunny Kingery, 88, of Montrose, having the aquatics facility reopened was heavenly after spending 13 weeks in her house. She said even her cats are happy.
“When you come here for three years on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and all the sudden you can’t, you go, 'What do I do?'” Kingery said. “Even my cats are looking at me like ‘Aren’t you leaving for awhile?’”
She added, “When they said the pool is open, I said, ‘That’s it, I’m going. I’ve had it.’”
Despite not being able to get in her exercise routine, Kingery said she stayed in touch with friends and was happy to see them Monday.
“It feels wonderful,” she said. “It’s great to see everybody out.”
Many of the members using the aquatics facility were glad to be able to move their bodies again as life regained some normalcy.
Charles Geibig of Montrose enjoys lap swimming and he was in the first group of the day getting into the pool.
“Most of us are in here just to loosen up,” he said. “It’s been a long stretch.”
Throughout the COVID-19-caused closures, Geibig said the hardest part was “missing normal activities of daily life, including the gym. This place keeps a lot of people, including me, healthy because most of us are in here for flexibility. As you get older, your flexibility goes away, so swimming is one of the best things to improve flexibility.”
During the past couple months, Geibig said he hasn’t used certain muscles since none of the swimming facilities were open and getting back into the water, he could feel it.
“I can feel that they haven’t been moved, certain muscles,” he said. “As you get older, you just have to keep moving and the pool is a place of low resistance and you can move and not get hurt.”
Walking through the water and kicking their legs, swimmers were smiling and glad to have the recreation center back, even with the restrictions and new protocols.
Jillian Carlson, who competes on the Montrose Marlins club swim team, had not been in the water for a couple months, so Monday was exciting for her.
“I miss the shape I was in when I was swimming and I miss my teammates a lot because I haven’t seen them for a while,” Carlson said. “I was mostly excited to get back into the water.”
Working through the various swimming styles, Carlson said her favorite style is break stroke.
“It’s always been the most natural for me and the easiest,” she said.
Despite most of the swim meets being put on hold for the season, Carlson said, “I’m just trying to get back into shape.”
Pulling her goggles over her eyes and her snorkel into her mouth, Carlson submerged herself in the water in lane four and began swimming to the other end, sending droplets of water through the air with every stroke.
Liz Gracesun, MCRC aquatics coordinator, was also glad the pools reopened and became teary-eyed seeing members come in.
“It’s really exciting to see everybody back,” she said. “I got a little teary for them (members) to be so excited and the staff is excited to be here. It’s been pretty awesome.”
Understanding the importance of exercise, Gracesun was glad the facility could reopen and enjoyed watching members socialized in the water while maintaining 6 feet apart.
“Especially for a lot of people in this crowd, they really need the water for exercising because it’s so low impact and it’s good for them to be moving again and moving safely,” she said. “Obviously, we have some serious lap swimmers, too and they haven’t been able to get in and it’s good that they’re getting their workouts in.”
Gracesun added, “There’s a little socialization going on, which is an important part and they are staying socially distant.”
As swimmers stretched out their muscles, lifeguards stood on watch, sporting lifeguard bandanas.
“During this time off, we’ve attended lots of different webinars about what types of equipment we needed to use and what kind of adaptations we need,” Gracesun said. “These (bandanas) are actually from a lifeguard store, so they’re somewhat water resistant...and they dry out really fast.”
Lifeguard Amanda Laube voiced excitement to be back at her job and interacting with swimmers.
“It was kind of stressful not to have a job for awhile, but it feels really good to be back open and see people who I haven’t seen for a couple of months,” Laube said.
Between each 45-minute session, the aquatics staff sanitized flotation equipment and frequently touched areas.
“As an employee it’s a new normal,” Laube said. “As a person coming into the rec center, it’s nice to know that everything is clean.”
Because the pandemic left many people without jobs, Gracesun said their lifeguard staff is half of what it was before the shutdown. On top of that, she said they cannot train new lifeguards because of the close contact when practicing rescues.
“Right now, we can’t even train lifeguards,” Gracesun said. “Because when they’re going down for a rescue, they’re spewing water and they’re face-to-face and grabbing each other.”
They won’t be able to train lifeguards until the 6-foot social distance guidelines go away.
In the meantime, the staff are grateful to be back on the job and catching up with pool-goers.
The community can reserve a lane in the lap pool or a time to swim in the other pools on the MCRC website and over the phone at 249-7705.
